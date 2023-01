In a low scoring game for both teams, the JV Lady Eagles were able to come out with the win last Thursday at Swan Valley, and remain undefeated. Alyson Peterson led the team with 12 points, followed by Cate Retberg with 5 and Chloe Comstock with 4. Retberg, Mya Donovan, Lexi Wiskur, and Sarah Leach all had 5 rebounds each. In addition, Retberg, Leach and Emerson Totten each had 4 steals. Muth takes on Garber next Tuesday January 10th for another conference game.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO