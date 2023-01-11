The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history as the first officially recognized Big Ten regular season champion in school history, publishing a single-season program record 17-3-3 overall mark coupled with an untouched 9-0-1 ledger in B1G action. MSU advanced to the championship match of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in school history, and battled to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO