aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Schedules A220 Vietnam Debut in Feb 2023
Korean Air from mid-February 2023 plans to resume 2nd daily Seoul Incheon – Hanoi flight, as the airline opened reservation for KE441/442 service on Thursday afternoon (12JAN23) local time. From 19FEB23, the 2nd daily flight to be operated by Airbus A220-300, becoming the first A220 service to Vietnam on scheduled basis.
aeroroutes.com
Qatar Airways Cargo Adds New European Sectors From Jan 2023
Qatar Airways Cargo earlier this month (January 2023) launched new routing within Europe, based on OAG Cargo schedules listing. Planned new routing since early-January 2023 as follows. Doha – London Heathrow – Munich – Doha eff 07JAN23 1 weekly 777 Freighter. Doha – Madrid – Paris CDG...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Increases Barcelona Service in NS23
Korean Air today (12JAN23) restores additional frequencies on Seoul Incheon – Barcelona route during Northern summer 2023 season. Opened for reservation since 0030GMT 12JAN23, the airline now schedules 4 weekly flights between 26MAR23 and 28OCT23, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Following schedule is effective 01JUN23 – 31AUG23. KE915...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Files 737 MAX 8 Schedule From mid-Jan 2023
China Southern in this week’s schedule update once again filed Boeing 737 MAX 8 schedule on selected domestic routes, which would see the airline resume 737 MAX service on 13JAN23 at earliest. Last minute and further adjustments remain possible. Planned 737 MAX 8 operation from 13JAN23 includes:. Guangzhou –...
