Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

City of Monroe is hiring

The City of Monroe has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 13, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event

The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Kaitlyn Levin, of Loganville, initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (01/13/2023)– Kaitlyn Levin, a native of Loganville, was recently initiated into the University of Maryland, College Park Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Justine Lookenott

Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023

(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son. Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County announces first ever Film Commission

The Forsyth County Film initiative has announced that the film industry is continuing to grow in Forsyth County as more productions consider the community for their filming location. Film Forsyth, the official film commission of Forsyth County, is an initiative under Discover FoCo. Through the initiative, leads, location scouting and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Good Hope Convenience Center temporarily closed due to construction of new fire station

GOOD HOPE, GA (Jan. 13, 2023) – Officials with Walton County announced that the Good Hope Convenience Center located at Nunnally Shoals Road is temporarily closed while Walton County Fire Rescue Station 7 is being rebuilt. WCFR Fire Station 7 was destroyed by a fire in April last year and Walton County Board of Commission members decided the best way forward was to build a new fire station at the same location. The construction of the new fire station, at a cost of $3 million, was approved by the BOC in May last year and construction is now underway.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Black women who survived pregnancy, childbirth complications

A unique project is underway here in Atlanta at Morehouse School of Medicine. That's where researchers are recording the stories of Black women who have survived life-threatening complications of pregnancy or childbirth. This project highlights these so called "near misses."
ATLANTA, GA

