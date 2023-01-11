Read full article on original website
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Jan. 13, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
accesswdun.com
Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event
The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Monroe Local News
Kaitlyn Levin, of Loganville, initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, VA (01/13/2023)– Kaitlyn Levin, a native of Loganville, was recently initiated into the University of Maryland, College Park Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores,...
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023
(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son. Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.
Monroe Local News
Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County announces first ever Film Commission
The Forsyth County Film initiative has announced that the film industry is continuing to grow in Forsyth County as more productions consider the community for their filming location. Film Forsyth, the official film commission of Forsyth County, is an initiative under Discover FoCo. Through the initiative, leads, location scouting and...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: House fire displaces 2 adults and 3 children
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Overlook Road in Walnut Grove at 5:57 p.m. today during the storms that blew through. “It is believed that lightening struck the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in...
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County recreational activities cancelled Thursday due to approaching weather
Monroe, GA- (Jan. 12, 2023) As a precautionary response to the approaching storm, the Walton County Recreation Department will be suspending all organized recreational activities on Thursday, January 12, 2023. “We will keep the public abreast of any changes in the schedule and update everyone as the situation changes. Our...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
Monroe Local News
‘The Professor of Useless Knowledge Holds Court’ – an afternoon with Larry Witcher
The Museum is hosting an afternoon with Larry Witcher. Sunday, January 15th at 3 p.m. at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. Monroe historian Steve Brown said the afternoon event has been titled “The Professor of Useless Knowledge Holds Court.”. However, if you are interested in local history, it is...
North America’s largest day spa is a step closer to breaking ground in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A company planning to build a large hot springs and spa project near The Collection just cleared an important hurdle before construction can begin. During the January 5 meeting of the Forsyth County Commissioners, the Board approved Passport Experiences’ alternate design for the project.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Jazz Hands is a mixed breed that's always smiling. She loves to go on walks and would love a family that will spoil her with treats.
Monroe Local News
Good Hope Convenience Center temporarily closed due to construction of new fire station
GOOD HOPE, GA (Jan. 13, 2023) – Officials with Walton County announced that the Good Hope Convenience Center located at Nunnally Shoals Road is temporarily closed while Walton County Fire Rescue Station 7 is being rebuilt. WCFR Fire Station 7 was destroyed by a fire in April last year and Walton County Board of Commission members decided the best way forward was to build a new fire station at the same location. The construction of the new fire station, at a cost of $3 million, was approved by the BOC in May last year and construction is now underway.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mobile home community under shelter-in-place order in | Henry County Storm damage latest
A mobile home community in Henry County is under a shelter-in-place order. Crews are trying to rescue residents and get them to safety.
fox5atlanta.com
Black women who survived pregnancy, childbirth complications
A unique project is underway here in Atlanta at Morehouse School of Medicine. That's where researchers are recording the stories of Black women who have survived life-threatening complications of pregnancy or childbirth. This project highlights these so called "near misses."
