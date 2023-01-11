Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Ambitious Fifth Ward land-swap project gets continuance
The next steps for a large-scale redevelopment of the block currently occupied by Mt. Pisgah Ministry and a vacant lot in Evanston’s Fifth Ward—which entails a land-swap between the church and the city—will be determined at the Land Use Commission’s Feb. 8 meeting. The continuance came...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
North Riverside Park Mall owner acquires former Carson’s parcel
Uncertainty over the future ownership of the former Carson Pirie Scott property at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, disappeared Jan. 12 when The Feil Organization purchased the 11.55-acre parcel, which includes a 181,000-square-foot, two-story retail box and a good chunk of the mall’s west parking lot and ring road.
blockclubchicago.org
County Assessor Agrees To Meet With Pilsen Residents After Protests Over Soaring Property Tax Increases
PILSEN — The Cook County Assessor will attend a community meeting in Pilsen next week after neighbors upset by property tax increases rallied outside his office Thursday morning. A crowd of about 30 people gathered Downtown at Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office to speak out after Pilsen residents were hit...
Pilsen residents fear they could be forced from homes after property taxes drastically increase
Many Pilsen residents say they are unable to pay their Cook County property tax bill after huge increases.
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg homeowners to receive $150 checks
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - People in Schaumburg are getting a little extra cash. Tax rebate checks worth $150 are about to go in the mail, and the checks will be sent in waves because of staffing logistics. Only homeowners are getting the checks, which means landlords and renters are not eligible.
evanstonroundtable.com
Artists Book House opts out of Harley Clarke Mansion
The Artists Book House informed the city it is leaving the Harley Clarke mansion, bringing an abrupt end to the group’s dream to create a book and literary center in the long-shuttered lakefront building, its founder said Thursday, Jan. 12. The decision was reached reluctantly, after consulting with four...
uptownupdate.com
Warning: Aldermanic Candidate Shenanigans Have Already Begun (Sigh)
It's city election time once again! And that usually means deceptions a-plenty. As with any election cycle, there will be candidates that will promise anything to get your vote, especially to all-important Lakeview voters who live in the 46th Ward. Readers sent several emails and messages reporting that one candidate,...
Highland Park, IL Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a 6% increase over the five-year period ending in 2020. But while the 2021 ACS reveals a pay raise for most American households, it also highlights the significant income inequality across the United States, as there...
Timing of new CPD engagement effort questioned by some officers, residents
CHICAGO — All Chicago Police Department command staff and some patrol officers are now required to participate in a new initiative, going door-to-door in some of the city’s most violent areas. Some police sources question the timing of the new initiative, suggesting it’s a ploy by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to score political points in the […]
rejournals.com
CBRE arranges sale of 586-unit Stonebridge of Arlington Heights in Chicago suburb
CBRE has arranged the sale of Stonebridge of Arlington Heights, a 586-unit multifamily property in Arlington Heights, Ill. Bayshore Properties purchased the property from The Connor Group for an undisclosed amount. CBRE’s Steve LaMotte, Jr., John Jaeger, Dane Wilson, Justin Puppi and Ross Wettersten represented the seller in the transaction....
Chicago homeowner says she worked tirelessly to get property tax bill mistakes fixed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An average work week for most people is 40 hours – and they get a paycheck for it.But one Chicago homeowner said she has easily put in 40 hours of work trying to get mistakes on her property tax bill fixed – and all she has gotten is a headache.She turned to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov for help.Leslie, who wants to keep her name private, is a North Side condo owner.She spent months trying to fix exemption and address mistakes on her Cook County tax bill. She has a full file folder with the massive...
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
evanstonroundtable.com
2023 property tax 101: What to expect in next year’s bill from the freshly filed levies
The owner of a $425,000 home, the median-priced residence in Evanston, will likely pay about $450 more in property taxes in 2023 than they did in 2022, representing an increase of a little more than 4%, according to an Evanston RoundTable analysis of local tax levies for 2023 that have just been made final.
rejournals.com
Chicago apartment rents cooling off? Compared to previous years, according to a new report by Apartment List
Multifamily rents cooling off at last? Compared to previous years, according to a new report by Apartment List. While prices remain up 5.5% year-over-year, they fall behind the Illinois average of 6.6% and outpace the U.S. average of 4%. This 5.5% growth increase seems high, but it’s significantly slower compared...
Fire at Schaumburg business draws large firefighter response
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a business in Schaumburg.
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Henry K. Holsman, Evanston’s architect of affordable homes
When I researched and wrote the essay about Sherman Gardens in Evanston, I had no idea of the full extent of architect Henry Holsman’s career. Nor was I aware what part Sherman Gardens played in the context of his career. In 1950, Holsman’s architect son, John, who assisted in...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.749M Opulent Estate Encompasses Classic Elegance with Modern Flair in Hinsdale, IL
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home where you can enjoy true privacy, serenity and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 317 S Park Ave, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 07 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,637 square feet of living spaces. Call Kris Berger (630-974-6750, 630-975-0088), Juli Konroyd (630-272-9840) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
fox32chicago.com
Nicor Gas customers may be eligible for $250 in bill assistance
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Eligible Nicor Gas residential customers can apply for a grant of up to $250 a year beginning next week. The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program will offer natural gas bill assistance to help families who are past-due on their monthly payments. The program aims to...
