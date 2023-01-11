Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
‘I can beat you up’: Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refuse to be played off Golden Globes stage
Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refused to be played off stage after winning awards at the Golden Globes.Irish actor Farrell won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in the Martin McDonagh film, his second trophy having won for In Bruges in 2009.After arriving on stage, Farrell used the first minute of his speech to congratulate Ana de Armas, who presented him with the award, for her performance of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.He then proceeded to thank his co-stars, including Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon – however, while he was doing so, the music...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?
The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
ETOnline.com
Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
KTVB
Martin McDonagh Praised as a 'Visionary' After 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Wins Golden Globe for Best Comedy
Crack open a celebratory Guinness, The Banshees of Inisherin just won big at the 2023 Golden Globes!. The melancholy film, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two friends parting ways at the end of the Irish Civil War, took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy during Tuesday's show. The film, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, also earned nominations at this year's Globes for Best Actor for Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Score.
KTVB
Jeremy Allen White Wins First Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Television Series: 'I Love Acting'
Jeremy Allen White won his first Golden Globe on Tuesday night, taking home the trophy for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. White won for his performance in Hulu's hit series, The Bear, in which he plays Carmy, the troubled chef who leaves fine dining to help save his family's failing sandwich shop.
Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’): Is he a lock to win his 2nd Golden Globe?
Colin Farrell won his first ever Golden Globe for a Martin McDonagh film, “In Bruges” (2008). Now, 14 years later, it looks like he’s about to get his second Golden Globe for another McDonagh film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” He’s the overwhelming favorite according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. But is he a lock? Quite possibly, if our users are any indication. As of this writing he’s predicted to win Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor by more than 2,700 users; everyone else in the category is backed by fewer than 100 users apiece. For his tragicomic role...
Golden Globes bounce back as Hollywood stars give embattled awards a 'second chance'
'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' score top awards, but the big winner might be the Hollywood Foreign Press as it tries to win back some relevance.
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Golden Globes record: TV Comedy Actress could be oldest (or youngest) winner ever
Considering all 10 TV acting Golden Globe categories, the widest age range of the year involves the Best Comedy Actress nominees. 51 years separate reigning champ Jean Smart (71) of HBO Max’s “Hacks” from first-timer Jenna Ortega (20) of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” while the gaps in the other categories range from 27 to 47 years. Smart is looking to break her own record as the all-time oldest recipient of this lead award, but she faces a formidable challenge from Ortega, who could set a new precedent as the youngest winner in this category and second youngest performer to snag a TV...
NME
Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film
The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners List
Universal’s The Fabelmans took Best Motion Picture Drama and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin won for Musical or Comedy at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton. See the full list of winners and wins by film, program, distributor and network below. RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Steven Spielberg earlier won Best Director for The Fabelmans — his third career Globe among 20 nominations — and Banshees of Inisherin‘s writer-helmer Martin McDonagh took Best Screenplay to go with Colin Farrell’s Best Actor win, giving that film a leading three trophies on the...
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
CBS News
Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
"Eddie Murphy will be honored with this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January. Murphy, who has previously won a Golden Globe, is also a six-time nominee. "We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed...
The Reason Brendan Fraser Is Missing From The 2023 Golden Globes
And the nominees for best actor in a motion picture drama are... Brendan Fraser finds himself up against the other best actors of 2022 at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actor is the frontrunner to win at the Oscars for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale." At the Golden Globes, he's up against Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Hugh Jackman ("The Son"), Bill Nighy ("Living"), and Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection").
Comments / 0