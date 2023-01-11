Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet
Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
40 of the best ever Golden Globes fashion moments
The Golden Globes always signals the start of awards season each year, with the stars gathering in Hollywood to toast the best of the film and television industry. It's also one of the largest ceremonies with countless nominees and categories, giving us an idea of what we might expect at the forthcoming BAFTAs and Oscars, while also resulting in a very busy – and very stylish – red carpet.
Rihanna Skips Golden Globes Red Carpet But Steals The Show Anyway
The pop queen and first-time nominee looked stunning in a floor-length ballgown and received playful shoutouts from host Jerrod Carmichael and others.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie
Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Red Carpet Fashion: Margot Robbie is pretty in pink wearing sheer Chanel dress at the Golden Globes
She is set to play Barbie in the upcoming Greta Gerwig comedy.
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?
The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
