Rihanna Met Her Secret Half-Sister When She Showed Up at Her Door
Rihanna grew her family in 2022. But she has an interesting relationship with her own siblings. Some she didn't meet until she was a teenager.
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch
Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
Selena Gomez Is All Smiles at the 2023 Golden Globes, Brings Little Sister Gracie as Her Date
Sisters' night out! Selena Gomez brought little sister Gracie as her date to the 2023 Golden Globes. Gomez, 30, walked the red carpet solo in a black gown with a flowing purple train on Tuesday, January 10, in Los Angeles. The former Disney Channel star celebrated her nomination with 9-year-old sister Gracie in attendance. Only […]
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
purewow.com
Madonna Posted a Selfie with Daughter Lourdes & Other Rare Family Photos: ‘What I’m Thankful for’
Madonna may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but she usually keeps information about her 6 children on the down low. So, whenever she posts a pic with her family, you can bet we're paying attention. Last month, the “Material Girl” singer shared a selfie with...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
thesource.com
Rihanna Teases Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance
While the team matchup may not be known yet, one thing is certain: this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which features Rihanna as the leading performer, will be spectacular. Rihanna took to social media to tease her upcoming appearance and show off a limited edition Super Bowl-inspired piece from...
We're Still Dreaming About This High-Slit Dress Mariah Carey Wore While Performing Her Final 'Merry Christmas To All!' Show
When it comes to the holiday season, there is one star unquestionably synonymous with Christmas: Mariah Carey. The singer has been a Christmas icon since the ‘90s and when we saw her perform during her holiday special on CBS, we can confirm she’s as much the queen of Christmas today as she was almost thirty years ago! These new looks? Iconic.
Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after cooking video divides fans
Victoria Beckham jumped to Brooklyn Beckham’s defense after his recent cooking video caused quite a stir on social media. Posh Spice had a firm response to critics who called her eldest son’s roast beef “raw” as he proudly shared a clip of the dish with his 14.7 million Instagram followers. “It’s rare people not raw,” Victoria wrote, addressing the disparaging comments on her Instagram Story. The “Wannabe” singer added that she will be “attempting this” for her husband David Beckham, and her three other kids. In the video, the 23-year-old was joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee as the pair took on a traditional...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
Lenny Kravitz Posted His Booty Cheek On Instagram, And Here It Is
Lisa Bonet really knows how to pick 'em.
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo
Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
You'll Be Lifted Up by Rihanna's 2023 Golden Globes Look
Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working it at the 2023 Golden Globes. Rocking dramatic black gown, the singer, whose Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track "Lift Me Up" was nominated for Best Original Song, turned heads as she stepped out with A$AP Rocky at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. Never one to shy away from shining bright like a diamond, Rihanna completed her look with a large sparkling statement necklace and eye-catching earrings. (See the all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Ok Magazine
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai Celebrate New Year's Eve in Style
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is following in her fashionable footsteps. The supermodel shared a fabulous photo of her 2-year-old celebrating New Year's Eve in a stylish holiday look. In the candid snapshot, which hid Khai's face from...
Bustle
Taylor Swift May Not Attend The 2023 Golden Globes Because Of Tour Rehearsals
Taylor Swift has 11 Grammy Awards and an Emmy to her name, but she has yet to win a Golden Globe. That could change at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, where she is nominated for Best Original Song for “Carolina,” the haunting ballad she wrote and co-produced with Folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner for the Reese Witherspoon-produced film Where the Crawdads Sing. Naturally, this is making fans wonder if Swift will be in attendance at the 2023 Golden Globes, or perhaps even perform at the ceremony.
KTVB
Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey at 2023 Golden Globes
Of all the times she's attended the Golden Globes, we're willing to bet this one will be the most unforgettable for mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco. The expectant Flight Attendant star stepped out on the red carpet at the annual awards show on Tuesday night, where she stunned in a lavender gown.
