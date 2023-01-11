Read full article on original website
Eddie Murphy speaks out on his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: 'It's all love'
Eddie Murphy made the joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
How Eddie Murphy is getting revenge on the Oscars — with a major Golden Globe
If there’s one awards show the unpredictable Eddie Murphy will not defect, it’s likely to be the 80th annual Golden Globes, happening Tuesday. Airing live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 8 p.m. EST, the Globes this year honor Eddie Murphy with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Given out since 1952, it pays tribute to career excellence. With a resume that boasts “Trading Places,” “Coming to America,” “Beverly Hills Cop” and the recent streaming smash “Dolemite is my Name,” Murphy’s got that covered. “Eddie’s incredible range as an artist and the universal appeal of his body of work...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Eddie Murphy Quotes Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Line During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
Eddie Murphy reflected on his past, not to mention a major Oscars moment, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. While receiving one of the night’s biggest honors, given to an individual for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Murphy kept it brief but thanked those who had helped him along the way.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Coolidge Brings 'White Lotus' Creator to Tears in Moving Speech for Golden Globes Win'House of the Dragon' Goes Where 'Game of Thrones' Didn't With Golden Globe Drama Series WinGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion Details “I want to say...
Why Kevin Costner Had to Skip the Golden Globes
Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to attend the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. They missed the ceremony due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California which made it impossible to get to Beverly Hills. Costner was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.
Colin Farrell Wins Second Best Actor Golden Globe for ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Says He Owes Director “So Much”
Colin Farrell won best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for The Banshees of Inisherin at the 2023 Golden Globes, marking his second career win in the category. From the podium, Farrell was quick to thank director Martin McDonagh, who directed him in this film and 2008’s In Bruges, for which the star previously won the same prize. “Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much, man,” Farrell said. “Fourteen years ago, you put me in work with Brandan Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful...
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Golden Globes: Jerrod Carmichael hosts show short on jokes, long on speeches
It was a night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards when diversity held sway among the winners, the presenters and the host, and that proved to be the theme of the ceremony and telecast pretty much from beginning to end – no surprise given the fact that the very future of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was resting on it. Did it make for an interesting show? Yes and no. The ceremony was uneven but serviceable and spirited, with much more earnestness than true laughs. But there were no embarrassing gaffes, either, which has to be a considerable relief for...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
Jennifer Coolidge Jokes She Nearly Did Not Present at 2023 Golden Globes Over Fear of Mispronouncing Names
Buongiorno, awards season! The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was one of the first presenters of the night at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, but her appearance nearly did not happen. “You know, somebody called Cara Bishop called me and said, ‘Jennifer, we would like you to present at the Golden Globes this year.’ And I said, […]
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Fans praise sweet moment Colin Farrell helped Jennifer Coolidge to Golden Globes stage to accept her award
Colin Farrell has earned praise for his chivalry after he was captured jumping out of his seat to offer an arm to Jennifer Coolidge as she made her way to the Golden Globes stage to accept her award.On Tuesday, the Golden Globes returned after a hiatus last year and offered a number of notable moments including host Jerrod Carmichael’s shocking Scientology joke and Rihanna’s fashionably late arrival.The awards show also included a heartwarming moment between two of its winners, Jennifer Coolidge and Colin Farrell.The moment took place shortly after Coolidge, who wore a black sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown...
'I'm here 'cause I'm Black': Watch Jerrod Carmichael skewer HFPA in Golden Globes monologue
For Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael, a good paycheck trumps all. Taking the stage at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, the comedian took the elephant in the room head on, skewering the scandal-ridden awards show, which returns to TV a year after the broadcast was dropped amid reports about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity.
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why Sobriety Is Her Legacy: 'I'm More Free Today Than I've Ever Been' (Exclusive)
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating over two decades of being sober. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star and Golden Globe nominee spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about the importance of her sobriety and how it's a lasting part of her legacy. "I mean, I'm more free today than I've...
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
'Hey Dude' Stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher Dish on Their Real-Life Romance While Filming (Exclusive)
Christine Taylor is opening up about why it was only until recently that she and David Lascher decided to reveal they dated while filming the Nickelodeon show, Hey Dude. The 51-year-old actress tells ET's Deidre Behar that it didn't dawn on her that anyone would care as their individual profiles grew and they engrained themselves in Hollywood. Taylor and Lascher made the revelation last month in a preview of their iHeart Radio podcast, Hey Dude... the 90s Called!. Lascher told Taylor she was his "first real love" and that "it was full of teen angst."
