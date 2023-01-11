Read full article on original website
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos
Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
They wore that? Photos and fashions from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year’s ceremony, which NBC...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her
The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
Golden Globes 2023 Winners: Who Won and Who Should Have?
The Golden Globes have returned to award the finest names in Hollywood tonight, from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Yeoh. (Yes, thankfully, both leading actresses have a shot at winning their own statues tonight!) Though the branch behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has experienced scrutiny over its membership’s lack of diversity and alleged in-house corruption, the Globes will once again be broadcast on NBC this year. We will be spared from last year’s non-event, after NBC pulled the broadcast and the HFPA had to announce the winners on Twitter.Any awards gala is frothy fun, and it’s always lovely...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
Golden Globes record: TV Comedy Actress could be oldest (or youngest) winner ever
Considering all 10 TV acting Golden Globe categories, the widest age range of the year involves the Best Comedy Actress nominees. 51 years separate reigning champ Jean Smart (71) of HBO Max’s “Hacks” from first-timer Jenna Ortega (20) of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” while the gaps in the other categories range from 27 to 47 years. Smart is looking to break her own record as the all-time oldest recipient of this lead award, but she faces a formidable challenge from Ortega, who could set a new precedent as the youngest winner in this category and second youngest performer to snag a TV...
Golden Globes live blog: Who are the night's big winners?
Don't look now, but Hollywood's booziest awards show is back on NBC — potentially for the final time. The embattled Golden Globe Awards returned to the air Tuesday, one year after NBC refused to broadcast the ceremony amid criticism of the organization behind it. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had zero Black members at that time, and there were also questions about the ethics of some of the group's business practices. The backlash was intense — Tom Cruise gave back his Golden Globes — and it seemed like the ceremony might never return. Since then,...
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
2023 Golden Globe Awards Best Moments: From Snubs to Drunk Speeches
Hollywood’s funniest and most talented were recognized Tuesday night at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael at LA’s The Beverly Hilton, viewers were inundated with diamonds and Barbiecore looks galore as well as our favorite, rowdy jokes and acceptance speeches. Per usual, there...
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes
It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
Angela Bassett Celebrates 'Spirit' of Chadwick Boseman While Accepting Best Supporting Golden Globe
Angela Bassett is now a two-time Golden Globe winner after taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture on Tuesday night. During the 80th annual celebration, the 64-year-old actress was honored for her acclaimed performance as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In her acceptance speech, Bassett not only remarked on the monumental occasion, but reflected on the road she and her Black Panther cast took to this moment -- one which was marred with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who helmed the first film in the Marvel movie's franchise.
2023 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List
A night of stars and triumph. Some of Hollywood's biggest celebs gathered on Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Presented by the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year's show was the first following the private, untelevised ceremony held last year, amid a number of controversies surrounding the HFPA.
'Naatu Naatu' Wins Best Original Song, Beating Rihanna and Taylor Swift at 2023 Golden Globe Awards
"Naatu Naatu" from the film RRR won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture. M.M. Keeravani took the stage at The Beverly Hilton Hotel Tuesday to celebrate the achievement. "Naatu Naatu" had some stiff competition in the Best Original Song category, beating out Taylor Swift for...
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List
With the 2023 awards season now in full swing, the list of nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday. The announcement was made on Instagram Live, with an introduction from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Ashley Park of Emily in Paris and The White Lotus season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson were tasked with sharing the honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers, while nominations for the Outstanding Stunt Ensembles categories were revealed by SAG Award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.
