Read full article on original website
Related
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards
It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners
The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
Rihanna Skips Golden Globes Red Carpet But Steals The Show Anyway
The pop queen and first-time nominee looked stunning in a floor-length ballgown and received playful shoutouts from host Jerrod Carmichael and others.
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie
Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Vogue
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Wakanda Forever’: “I Stand Here Grateful”
Angela Bassett took home the award for best supporting actress in any motion picture at the 2023 Golden Globes for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. “We mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded every day with the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said in her acceptance speech. “This award belongs to all of us, and all of you.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes OnlineSanta Barbara Film Fest: 'Banshees' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Set for Tribute'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads Sound Editors' Golden...
Cate Blanchett Wows in Metallic Dark Pink Dress at Tár Premiere After Winning Golden Globe’s Best Drama Actress Award
Cate Blanchett may have missed one major event, but she’s making a splash at another! The actress, who was absent at Tuesday’s Golden Globes where she won the Best Actress in a Drama Film award, turned heads at Jan 11’s Tár premiere in London. We cannot get over how fabulous Blanchett looked, wearing a metallic dark pink long sleeve dress with a cinched waist and voluminous sleeves (shop a similar look HERE!). Given the gown’s high neckline, the actress opted for no necklace, long gold earrings and let her hair loose with natural waves. Blanchett also rocked a glowy...
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023
Pitt was up for best supporting actor at Tuesday's ceremony, for his role in Babylon Brad Pitt debuted a dapper new haircut at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. The Babylon star, who was nominated for best supporting actor, showed up to the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday night sporting a black tux and shorter, chopped locks, which drew comparisons to a hairstyle he was known for in the '90s. Though the Oscar winner, 59, didn't claim an award during the ceremony, he was an engaged audience...
NME
Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film
The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
WISN
Here are the winners at this year's Golden Globes
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes made a return to television Tuesday in a one-year audition to win back awards-season relevancy. Stars and studios boycotted last year's ceremony, which was not televised, taking a stance that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needed to make reforms when it came to ethics and diversity.
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
KTVB
Jerrod Carmichael Opens Golden Globes With Frank Monologue About HFPA Controversies
This year's Golden Globe Awards kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael getting serious with a reserved, candid opening monologue that addressed the show's past controversies. "I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," he said. "This show... did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- I won't say they were a racist organization, but they didn't have one Black member until George Floyd died. Do with that information what you will."
KTVB
Martin McDonagh Praised as a 'Visionary' After 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Wins Golden Globe for Best Comedy
Crack open a celebratory Guinness, The Banshees of Inisherin just won big at the 2023 Golden Globes!. The melancholy film, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two friends parting ways at the end of the Irish Civil War, took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy during Tuesday's show. The film, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, also earned nominations at this year's Globes for Best Actor for Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Score.
WHAS 11
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes
It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
ETOnline.com
Cate Blanchett Absent for Her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Win
And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to… Cate Blanchett for Tár. On Tuesday, during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards show, the 53-year-old actress beat out Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
KTVB
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Comments / 0