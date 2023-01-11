ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez & Jenna Ortega Smile In Rare Run-In Of Disney Darlings At The Golden Globes

By Kelby Vera
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwLwn_0kAeDaBE00
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC

It was a double dose of Disney divas on Tuesday night, when Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega met up on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes. The Wizards of Waverly Place star, 30, and Wednesday lead, 21, both looked angelic as they posed for the cameras together, at what was both ladies first time at the awards.

It didn’t look like there was any rivalry between the beauties, who both competed in the Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy category. Selena looked lovely in a plum Valentino dress with a notched velvet bodice and billowing sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRrEF_0kAeDaBE00
Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega both looked great while teaming up on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes. (Christopher Polk/NBC)

Accessorizing, she wore Santoni platforms and De Beers diamonds. The star of Only Murders In The Building wore her hair up into a high ponytail and added glittering drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jenna looked unreal in a tan Gucci dress that showed off her chest and abs. Taking a step away from her goth-chic Wednesday style, she rocked a flipped copper bob and tons of silver Tiffany’s jewelry.

Jenna wasn’t the only special person Selena hung out with at the Globes. She also brought along nine-year-old sister Gracie as her date for the evening.

Though both Disney alums were certainly fashion winners, neither took home the Globe. Instead, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Bronson won the honor.

Still, both gals were thrilled to share their shows with the world. Jenna told E! News how much she loves the Wednesday fanbase while catching up on the red carpet. She said, “We spent so much time on this show and worked really hard on it, so if people get any sort of joy or happy feeling from it that makes me very happy. I’ve been doing this for over a decade now so I feel like I’ve watched Hollywood gradually open up its doors and see more Latinos and Latinas in leading roles and to be here tonight, I feel very fulfilled.”

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy