fundselectorasia.com
Capital Group partners with UBS for Hong Kong strategy
Capital Group has signed an exclusive distribution partnership with UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) for its multi-sector income (MSI) strategy in Hong Kong. UBS GWM is exclusively distributing MSI in Hong Kong until 31 March 2023. The fund is not registered for sale in Hong Kong. The strategy comprises...
wealthinsidermag.com
Study Reveals South Korea’s ‘Kimchi Premium’ Strongly Linked to International Remittances to China
A newly-released study published in December 2022 reveals that South Korea’s “kimchi premium,” the divergence in cryptocurrency valuations on Korean exchanges compared to Western trading platforms, is strongly associated with a surge in international remittances to China. Examination of Overseas Remittances to China Uncovers Strong Correlation with...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started
In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Philippines’ Marcos seeks agreements in China amid tensions
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes to sign a number of agreements during a visit to Beijing next week that comes amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. A statement from the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said a...
Twitter Singapore Staff Get Email With 5PM Deadline To Vacate Office And Work From Home
Twist and turns for Twitter staff isn’t ending since Elon Musk became the owner and CEO of the company. What Happened: After having to deal with smelly bathrooms and many unpleasant things, Twitter employees at the Singapore office have now been asked to empty their desks and vacate the premises, reported Bloomberg.
americanmilitarynews.com
US ramps up ties with Philippines as key to China deterrence plans
Washington is increasingly viewing Manila as a key player in deterring Beijing, with an eye on possible contingencies in Taiwan and the East and South China Seas. Following the shaking of the international order engendered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States is boosting its military cooperation with the Philippines.
CNBC
More mainland Chinese firms will take away market share from Taiwan iPhone suppliers: Investment firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
India is about to pass China as the world's most populous country
India is expected to surpass China and become the world's most populous nation within the next three months, according to a recent report by the United Nations' population division, marking a seismic shift on the global stage in a trend, with significant social and economic impact for both countries. “Most...
Tokyo lodges protest after China punishes Japanese travellers over Covid test requirements
Japan has lodged a protest with Beijing over its decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in retaliation for Covid testing requirements for travellers from China. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested...
SFGate
Saudi Arabia, Singapore Funds Plow $966 Million Into Korea’s Kakao Entertainment
Riding high in global TV, music and film, the Korean entertainment industry is poised for another hefty injection of capital. Kakao Entertainment, which stretches across K-pop, webtoons and online story-telling, announced Thursday that it has raised $966 million (KRW1.2 trillion) through a bond issue that was subscribed for by sovereign wealth funds, Public Investment Fund (PIF) from Saudi Arabia and GIC from Singapore.
Japanese government offers families 1m yen a child to leave Tokyo
Japan’s government is offering 1m yen ($7,500) per child to families who move out of greater Tokyo, in an attempt to reverse population decline in the regions. The incentive – a dramatic rise from the previous relocation fee of 300,000 yen – will be introduced in April, according to Japanese media reports, as part of an official push to breathe life into declining towns and villages.
fundselectorasia.com
Pictet favours investment grade bonds
Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) favours investment grade bonds in the US and Asia as inflation moderates, despite a dismal performance in 2022. “We want to avoid the high yield zone in the US given the [expected] recession,” said Hugues Rialan, Asia chief investment officer and head of discretionary portfolio management at Pictet WM.
fundselectorasia.com
PGIM Real Estate appoints deputy portfolio manager
PGIM Real Estate has appointed Eileen Yong as executive director and deputy portfolio manager for its Asia core strategy. Based in Singapore, Yong will be responsible for managing PGIM Real Estate’s Asia core strategy, which aims to deliver defensive total returns with a steady income by investing primarily in core, income-producing assets in the more liquid and mature markets across Asia Pacific.
France 24
US, Japan talk on updating alliance as China worries grow
The Japanese foreign and defense ministers were in Washington for talks with their counterparts two days before a visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is touring Group of Seven nations to kick off Japan's leadership this year of the elite club of industrial democracies. The ministers "are going to...
