wbiw.com
Bedford Park Outdoor Series Exploring Southern Indiana Caves
BEDFORD – This month’s Bedford Parks Outdoor Series program will feature southern Indiana’s cave. The program will be presented at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, by Carroll Ritter. Ritter who is a well-known outdoor education specialist will share his amazing adventures in the Indiana caves he...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana blooms with several new development projects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Revitalization is taking shape in southern Indiana, with several multi-million dollar projects in the works. Two of the most recent announcements will bring developments to Clarksville and Jeffersonville. Both projects will be carried out by Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, a Louisville-based firm. The south Clarksville...
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
WLKY.com
The longest trail in Indiana history set to begin in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — If you hike, bike, or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Monon South Trail will be the newest trail to blaze in the Hoosier state. The 62.3-mile trail will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the nearly $30 million investment to develop the trail during his State of the State on Tuesday.
Indiana Daily Student
Historic Bloomington Showers building sold to Eurton Properties
The city of Bloomington has finalized the $400,000 sale of the Showers Administration Building to Eurton Properties. Eurton Properties is completing a restoration of the building at 601 North Morton Street before they begin discussions with possible tenants later this year, according to a Wednesday release from the city. The...
The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay
JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
WISH-TV
Wild deer in need of help, container stuck on head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WISH) — A troubling animal saga is playing out in southern Indiana near the Ohio River. A deer has been spotted for several days roaming around with its head stuck in a plastic container. The animal can see and breathe, but it cannot eat or drink. News...
bcdemocrat.com
Hoosier Hills Food Bank creates SNAP outreach, application assistance program; $100k grant from Feeding America allows for opportunity
Hoosier Hills Food Bank (HHFB) is creating a new program that will identify people who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and assist them in applying for and obtaining them. A new SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Coordinator is charged with working through existing HHFB programs and...
vincennespbs.org
Railcrew Express loses CSX contract
RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
wbiw.com
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
WHAS 11
Neighbors remember man killed in Old Louisville
The coroner says David Sloan died by blunt and sharp force injuries. The death is still under investigation.
wbiw.com
Road closure expected at State Road 56 and S.R. 60 intersection in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to continue work next week on the $13.2 million roadway construction project in Salem. State Road 56 is scheduled to close to thru traffic at the S.R. 60 intersection on or after Monday, January 16 to begin...
Neighbors remember 'selfless' landlord found dead in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Old Louisville. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 79-year-old David Sloan. According to the coroner, Sloan died from "blunt and sharp force injuries," adding his manner of...
wamwamfm.com
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
