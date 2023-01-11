Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed
Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Triangle of Sadness actress died. She was 32. Her rep previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Dean died in August at a New York City hospital following an unexpected sudden illness. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Triangle of Sadness' Wins Top Prize at 2022 European Film AwardsPolitics to Take Center Stage at European Film AwardsEuropean Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions On Thursday, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to THR that the performer and model died of bacterial sepsis. The sepsis was “complicating asplenia,”...
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Fresh Buzz Cut, Matches With Sister Zahara’s Outfit
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot, according to photos published by HollywoodLife on Sunday,...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
HFPA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock And so it begins! Awards season is officially upon Us as the 2023 Golden Globes are just hours away. After taking a hiatus in 2022, the red carpet soirée is back and will see Hollywood’s biggest names gather together at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, January 10. Hosted by Jerrod […]
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Kevin Costner Debating On Leaving $1 Million-Per-Episode Paycheck Behind As 'Yellowstone' Future Ignites Marital Drama: Sources
Kevin Costner has a big decision to make as the Oscar-winning performer debates on whether or not to leave his lucrative $1 million-per-episode paycheck behind as his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, RadarOnline.com has discovered. The famed actor, 67, who plays tough-as-nails rancher John Dutton on the hit TV series, is in the midst of a dilemma after being given an ultimatum, sources alleged.As the modern-day Western series continues to pull in sky-high ratings following its fifth season debut, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Coster's wife, Christine Baumgartner, "wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat" because...
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List
A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent. Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic...
Whoopi Goldberg Said Mariah Carey Is Not the ‘Queen of Christmas’ — Another Singer Is
Whoopi Goldberg said a singer besides Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas. The singer discussed her feelings about Carey.
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige
From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
ETOnline.com
Cate Blanchett Absent for Her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Win
And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to… Cate Blanchett for Tár. On Tuesday, during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards show, the 53-year-old actress beat out Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
Comments / 0