South Central falls at Mapleton

ORANGE TWP. — The South Central girls basketball team was outscored was outscored by seven points in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 46-38 loss to host Mapleton in a Firelands Conference matchup.

The Trojans (4-9, 3-4) led 14-12 after one quarter and trailed 24-20 at halftime. They then closed the gap to 31-30 through three quarters before the Mounties (3-8, 3-4) pulled away.

Kendyl Beverly had 14 points and Grace Lamoreaux scored 13 for the Trojans, who had just four players score. Angela Williams added seven points and Hannah Ayers scored four points.

The two teams will rematch on Friday in Greenwich in the next game for both teams.

SOUTH CENTRAL (4-9, 3-4)

Kendyl Beverly 4-4—14; Angela Williams 3-1—7; Hannah Ayers 2-0—4; Grace Lamoreaux 3-6—13. TOTALS 12-11—38.

MAPLETON (3-8, 3-4)

M. Hellickson 1-5—7; Tabler 2-2—7; Carrick 2-0—5; A. Hellickson 2-2—6; Youngen 4-1—9; Bersch 5-0—12. TOTALS 16-10—46.

S. Central 14 6 10 8 — 38

Mapleton 12 12 7 15 — 46

3-point FGs: (SC) Beverly 2, Lamoreaux; (M) Bersch 2, Tabler, Carrick.

BOWLING

Willard sweeps Edison

WILLARD — In a rematch from last weekend’s top two teams at the SBC Bay Division tournament, the Willard boys edged visiting Edison by three pins on Tuesday at Dynasty Lanes.

The Flashes (12-0, 6-0) won by a 2,259-2,256 finally tally.

Mason Hunt led Willard with a 192-187—379 series, followed closely by Chase Daniel (174-200—374), Austin Wallace (200-172—372) and Dylan Thompson (159-190—349).

For Edison, Ayden Houser finished with a 245-162—407 series. He was followed by Hayden Lewis (232-138—370) and Devon McLaren (177-172—349).

In the girls match, Willard won 2,145-1,695 to improve to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the league.

Carrisa Metcalfe led the Flashes with a 158-176—334 series. She was followed by Tilly Ott (156-162—318), Kendall Kelley (154-160—314) and Erica Barclay (137-153—290).

For the Chargers, Rory Conrad had a 166-109—275 series, while Addyson Puraty (129-128) and Lydia McQuillen (114-143) each rolled a 257.