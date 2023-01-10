Read full article on original website
Fremantle Finland Appoints Head of Scripted
Fremantle has named Seija-Liisa Eskola as head of scripted in Finland. Eskola is responsible for the development and sales of drama series. She joins Fremantle from Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland, where she was head of scripted. Eskola has been involved in concept development and worked as an executive...
Hot Snakes Media Names New VP of Unscripted
Hot Snakes Media has appointed Valerie Idehen, formerly director of development for Propagate Content, as its new VP of unscripted. Idehen will oversee all shows currently in production, be responsible for vetting and managing series producers and crews and ensure creative quality control for all projects. Throughout her career, Idehen...
Global Agency’s Never Let Go Adapted in Romania
The drama Never Let Go, represented by Global Agency, has been localized for Antena 1 in Romania under the local title Lia, My Husband’s Wife. Ana Bodea, Ştefan Floroaica and Ioana Blaj lead the cast of the drama, which has been produced for Antena 1 by Dream Film Production. It is a sweeping love story about a man and two women who are drawn to him like moths to a flame.
BBC to Air U.S. Version of The Traitors
The BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US, produced by Studio Lambert for NBCUniversal, from All3Media International. The series will debut as a box set on BBC iPlayer on January 13 and then be shown on BBC Three and BBC One. The U.K. version of The Traitors was a success on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
ABC News Studios Commissions Doc on Ashley Madison Scandal
ABC News Studios has commissioned the multipart documentary The Ashley Madison Affair (w.t.) for Hulu. It will explore the events of 2015, when Ashley Madison’s owners refused to comply with the demands of hackers to shut down the company. The hackers then released almost 10 gigabytes of user details onto the dark web, causing disastrous consequences for those who had signed up, including suicide, blackmail and public shaming.
Cineflix Rights Picks Up Tempting Fortune
Cineflix Rights has acquired the worldwide rights to Voltage TV’s social-experiment format Tempting Fortune. The format sees 12 strangers dropped into the heart of a vast, remote wilderness with a large cash prize awaiting them. To keep the money, they must reach the designated finish line (approximately a 21-day trek away) without spending any on things that would make their journey easier. Each time someone caves, the cost is removed from the shared prize pot.
Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino on Board TV Kids Festival
Benoît Di Sabatino, CEO of Banijay Kids & Family, has joined the roster of speakers for the TV Kids Festival, set to take place February 7 to 10, which you can register for at no cost. With a strong record in animation and youth programming, Di Sabatino joined Banijay...
Let’s Make a Deal Scores Portuguese Adaptation
Marcus/Glass Productions, in partnership with Can’t Stop Media, has sold the format rights to Let’s Make a Deal to TVI in Portugal. Pedro Texeira (Festa é Festa, Raid the Cage) has been tapped to host the Portuguese adaptation, and Fremantle Portugal (Got Talent, The Price is Right, The Masked Singer) is set to produce. The show will air in access prime time on TVI.
Disney+ Veteran David Levy Joins Pinkfong
The Pinkfong Company, behind the cultural phenomenon Baby Shark, has appointed Disney+ animation director David Levy as its first head of studio for the U.S. Levy will spearhead the development and production of original IP, working across short-form and long-form content while overseeing creative in Pinkfong USA’s co-productions. Levy will work closely with creative, franchise and channel operations teams behind Baby Shark Dance.
Hop!’s Sharon Moverman Talks Acquisitions Strategy
The Hop! Media Group bouquet in Israel is home to, among other channels, the flagship Hop! The programming mix on the kids’ channels is driven by a mission to inspire curiosity, promote social-emotional learning and broaden the minds of young viewers. Sharon Moverman, VP of acquisitions and international operations at Hop! Media Group, talks to TV Kids Weekly about the brand values guiding her acquisitions strategy and the importance of having full rights and exclusivity.
Evaluation Cites Success of YACF
Over the course of its three-year pilot program, the Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF) supported 61 new commissions and backed 160 development projects in the U.K., according to a final evaluation released by BFI. The program was funded by the U.K. government via the Department for Digital, Culture, Media &...
Blue Ant Media Makes Key Global Promotions & Hires
Blue Ant Media has bolstered its global content business with a slew of key promotions and hires, including upping Carlyn Staudt. Staudt, general manager of Love Nature, will now also serve as head of commissioning for global media. She will continue her working heading up the wildlife and nature brand’s operations globally while also overseeing all commissioning for Blue Ant’s free streaming and linear channels in the U.S., Canada and internationally.
Warner Bros. Discovery & Prime Video to Bring Warner Pass to France
Warner Bros. Discovery has inked a deal with Prime Video to launch a new offering called Warner Pass in France. Available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, Warner Pass will feature all HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their companion on-demand services.
Corus Entertainment’s Troy Reeb
Building on last year’s number one positioning in core prime time in Canada, Global headed into the 2022-23 programming season with a fresh fall slate featuring laugh-out-loud comedy, heart-wrenching drama and the latest reality adventure. The schedule includes a bevy of acquisitions of sought-after new series led by A-list talent. Troy Reeb, executive VP of broadcast networks at Corus Entertainment, talks to World Screen about the strategy that’s guiding the mix of acquired top-flight American series and premium Canadian content.
Netflix Lines Up Docuseries on World Cup, Six Nations Rugby Tournament
Netflix is bolstering its sports slate with the greenlight of two new docuseries, one focused on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the other on the Six Nations Rugby Tournament. An as-yet-untitled series on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will feature exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams...
New Series Slave Market Premieres on Shahid
Slave Market, a new period drama produced by MBC Studios, has made its debut on MBC Group’s Shahid streaming platform. The series narrates five stories taking place simultaneously in different parts of the world in the 1900s. Season one follows the journeys of Rahma (Arabian Peninsula), Colonel Morton and his English family (Jeddah), Lavani (Mumbai), Quako and Natanda (Eastern Africa) and Khorshid’s family (European Caucasus) up to the point in which they all end up at the slave market.
Banijay Taps HBO Europe Alum Steve Matthews
HBO Europe alum Steve Matthews has joined Banijay’s central scripted department as content partnerships executive. In the newly created role, Matthews will act as a key facilitator in the group’s production development process, driving co-production opportunities across the Nordics, Spain and beyond and building out the pipeline and creative partnerships across drama.
Ex on the Beach Spin-Off to Debut on MTV
Ex on the Beach Couples, an expansion of the Ex on the Beach franchise, is slated to debut on MTV in the U.S. on February 9 and internationally on February 16. The new series follows six couples who are ready to get engaged but are being held back by an ever-present ex. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples decide if they can finally move on from their exes and achieve their happily ever after or if they must split up and go their separate ways forever.
