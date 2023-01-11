Read full article on original website
Related
World's Richest Person Owns More Companies Than You Might Think
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, lost his title as richest person in the world on Dec. 13, 2022, largely due to a steep decline in the electric vehicle company's stock during the year. Stocks were down across the board last year, and the same can be said...
The world's richest person just made his daughter the CEO of Dior
Bernard Arnault, worth $178 billion, runs luxury conglomerate LVMH. Delphine Arnault and his other four children work for the company or its brands.
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Elon Musk breaks world record for largest loss of personal fortune in history
Elon Musk has broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, according to a Guinness World Records report. The tech billionaire has lost approximately $182bn (£150bn) since November 2021, although other sources suggest that it could actually be closer to $200bn, the report said.
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Elon Musk break world record afta sharp drop of im net worth
Elon Musk don break di world record for di most loss of personal fortune for history. From November 2021 to December 2022, e lose around $165bn, na wetin Guinness World Records tok for dia website. Di figure dey based on data for Forbes but Guinness say oda sources tok say...
Bill Gates says he'll sell what he owns to fund his philanthropic foundation
When asked if it was "contradictory" for him to be a humanitarian while owning so much farmland, Bill Gates said, "Everything I own will be sold."
Tesla Is Planning a $775 Million Expansion of Its Texas Gigafactory
For Elon Musk, it’s not “new year, new me.” Rather, it’s “new year, new Tesla gigafactory”—well, sort of. The EV maker is planning a $775 million expansion of its manufacturing hub and global headquarters in Austin, Texas, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Regulatory filings seen by the newspaper cover facilities to make and test batteries and other aspects of Tesla cars. (Tesla didn’t immediately respond to the WSJ’s request for comment.) Right now, the Austin outpost, which covers 2,500 acres along the Colorado River, produces the Tesla Model Y crossover. The marque has also said it plans to build its...
Tesla has slashed the prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV between 6% and 20% in the US, as it reverses strategy after demand tapers
Tesla had hiked prices several times in 2022 amid supply chain disruptions, even though there were concerns about a broader economic slowdown.
Mark Cuban predicts this will be the 'next possible implosion' in crypto—here's how to avoid it
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year
Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to plunge 25%, but the EV maker is repairing its brand for long-term gain, Loup's Gene Munster says
Tesla's price cuts will cause earnings to dive 25% this year, according to Loup's Gene Munster. But the move could be favorable with consumers and heal brand issues stemming from Elon Musk. "It's a win for consumers and Tesla's brand. Tesla is going to gain market share near term," Munster...
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
SAN FRANCISCO — Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.Musk contends he will be treated unfairly by potential jurors in the San Francisco federal court where the 4-year-old case was filed.But in a Wednesday filing, the Tesla shareholders' attorneys asserted there aren't any legal grounds to move the upcoming trial that revolves around an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which Musk indicated he had lined up financing for a Tesla buyout — a deal...
Elon Musk broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest wealth loss
Elon Musk may have lost the coveted title of the world's richest person in 2022. But the man surely did it in style as he set a Guinness World Record and lost an estimated $182 billion of personal fortune, the record keeping website confirmed. It surely wasn't that Musk set...
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’
Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
As Crypto Crashes, Coinbase Bets Big on Europe
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase wants potential customers in Europe to give it a warm reception as crypto winter chills trading activity in its home market. But expanding into Europe may not be enough to reverse the company’s fortunes.
