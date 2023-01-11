ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
AOL Corp

10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023

For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
BBC

Elon Musk break world record afta sharp drop of im net worth

Elon Musk don break di world record for di most loss of personal fortune for history. From November 2021 to December 2022, e lose around $165bn, na wetin Guinness World Records tok for dia website. Di figure dey based on data for Forbes but Guinness say oda sources tok say...
Robb Report

Tesla Is Planning a $775 Million Expansion of Its Texas Gigafactory

For Elon Musk, it’s not “new year, new me.” Rather, it’s “new year, new Tesla gigafactory”—well, sort of. The EV maker is planning a $775 million expansion of its manufacturing hub and global headquarters in Austin, Texas, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Regulatory filings seen by the newspaper cover facilities to make and test batteries and other aspects of Tesla cars. (Tesla didn’t immediately respond to the WSJ’s request for comment.) Right now, the Austin outpost, which covers 2,500 acres along the Colorado River, produces the Tesla Model Y crossover. The marque has also said it plans to build its...
Robb Report

Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year

Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
CBS San Francisco

Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial

SAN FRANCISCO — Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.Musk contends he will be treated unfairly by potential jurors in the San Francisco federal court where the 4-year-old case was filed.But in a Wednesday filing, the Tesla shareholders' attorneys asserted there aren't any legal grounds to move the upcoming trial that revolves around an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which Musk indicated he had lined up financing for a Tesla buyout — a deal...
AOL Corp

Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
The Verge

Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’

Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
CoinDesk

As Crypto Crashes, Coinbase Bets Big on Europe

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase wants potential customers in Europe to give it a warm reception as crypto winter chills trading activity in its home market. But expanding into Europe may not be enough to reverse the company’s fortunes.
