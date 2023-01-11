Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI report could jolt markets in a big way, according to a note from JPMorgan. The bank said the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 3% if inflation is higher than expected. JPMorgan said the most likely scenario is for inflation to come in around consensus estimates, which...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as focus shifts to inflation data
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday with the focus shifting to December's inflation reading due later in the week, which would provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be in its monetary tightening in this year.
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
msn.com
Dow ends nearly 200 points higher to extend new year rally as investors await inflation update, earnings reports
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, shaking off earlier losses to extend the new year’s rally ahead of Thursday’s December consumer price inflation data and the kick off of the corporate earnings reporting season later this week. How stocks traded. The S&P 500 was up 27.16 points, or...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen flying as market challenges BOJ, stocks cheer inflation's retreat
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank's target as markets challenged Tokyo's commitment to loose monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Stocks rise as traders make last moves before inflation report
Stocks rose Wednesday, adding to gains for major indexes ahead of a highly anticipated inflation update and big earnings reports later this week.
msn.com
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 33,796.59 while the NASDAQ rose 1.22% to 10,698.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 3,922.36. Check This Out: Bitcoin Tops This...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Rebound in U.S. stocks faces earnings test
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A tentative bounce in U.S. stocks is about to face a key test, as companies get set to report fourth-quarter results amid worries over a potential recession in 2023.
CNBC
Dollar, euro rangebound ahead of U.S. inflation report
The dollar was little changed on Wednesday versus the euro and other major currencies as traders held off from making big moves ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which may offer a clearer picture of where interest rates are headed. The euro hovered near a seven-month high against the...
CNBC
The U.S. economy and stocks face a difficult year — and could even lag Europe
Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu, Deutsche Bank's chief investment officer for EMEA, said she could see Europe outperforming the U.S. in economic growth and capital markets in 2023. Other analysts also told CNBC they believe the U.S. had reached the end of a post-Global Financial Crisis rally. Some early data points do look...
NASDAQ
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data; SNB lifts Saudi
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets were subdued on Thursday as sentiment across markets remained frail ahead of upcoming inflation data from the United States, although Saudi National Bank 1180.SE boosted Saudi shares. Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed...
Dollar treads water near 7-month lows ahead of U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar was rangebound on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months versus the euro and a group of other major currencies, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data later this week to help firm up interest rate hike expectations.
Gold Steady After Hitting 8-Month High Ahead Of Inflation Data: What Traders Expect From Fed In Feb
Ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which could drive the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, gold prices held steady after hitting an eight-month peak on Wednesday. Spot gold was steady at $1,883.95 per ounce at the time of writing. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM has gained...
CNBC
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
Brazil's 2022 inflation slows sharply, misses government target
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation ended 2022 with a sharp slowdown from double-digit peaks seen throughout the year on the back of fiscal measures and an aggressive monetary policy tightening, but once again missed the government's official target.
