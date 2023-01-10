Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?
Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse
Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
