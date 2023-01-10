ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.

