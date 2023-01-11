ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used...
Hoops Rumors

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon may face additional discipline following sideline incident

With only nine players active for the Heat on Tuesday night, center Dewayne Dedmon had an opportunity to rejoin the rotation, but his night didn’t last long. After being subbed out of the game less than three minutes into the second quarter, Dedmon got into an argument on the sidelines with head coach Erik Spoelstra and assistant Caron Butler, per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
FOX Sports

Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105

ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five.
CBS Sports

40 for 40 from free-throw line: Miami Heat break NBA record, capped by Jimmy Butler's game-winner

The Miami Heat would've taken a win on Tuesday night any way they could get it. They were playing without four starters, and after Dewayne Dedmon was ejected early in the second quarter, the Heat had to play basically the entire game with just seven players. It required a historic free-throw effort, but Miami got it done with a 112-111 victory over the visiting Thunder.
