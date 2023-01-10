ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Grab your friends and head to the Ripley’s Fin & Tonic this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Led by a Cape Fear Distillery expert, you will create three sea-riously amazing cocktails using their award-winning Maritime Gin. A perfect complement to the oceanic wonders at Ripley’s Aquarium. While learning the mixology of your craft cocktails, snack on decadent tapas made by Chef...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Get a juice cleanse this year at the Wellness Bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Wellness Bar is a FULLY cold pressed juice bar located in Myrtle Beach. They proudly offer a variety of healthy options such as: protein shakes, wellness shots, juice cleanses, lattes, and much more!. Their goal is to strengthen your mental and physical productivity through...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill than usual with South Carolina Restaurant Week kicking off. Restaurant week started more than 10 years ago to drive up business during the off-season by offering...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelmag.com

A Comparison of Myrtle Beach Golf Resorts

The popular vacation city of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast boasts a number of celebrity-designed golf courses, several of which are set within enticing resort hotels. Nestled along a spectacular 100 kilometre stretch of shoreline, the lively seaside escape has long attracted visitors with its mild subtropical...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Thursday ahead of weekend cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of very warm weather arrives on Thursday ahead of much cooler weather by the weekend. As milder weather starts to move into the region, temperatures will not fall nearly as far or as fast tonight. Temperatures across the beaches will only drop to around 50 while inland areas drop into the middle and upper 40s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

See the history of the Grand Strand at the Horry County Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981. The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County, and educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events. They also...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Coastal Baseball to Host ‘Step Up to the Plate’ Dinner on Feb. 9

After only being able to host an online event the last two years, the Coastal Carolina University baseball team is excited to announce that they will be hosting the 16th annual “Step Up to the Plate” kickoff dinner Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m. ET at the Chesapeake House in Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $100 per person and $200 per couple. All proceeds will directly benefit the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues and the Mike Pruitt Scholarship Fund.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

