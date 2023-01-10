Read full article on original website
Grab your friends and head to the Ripley’s Fin & Tonic this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Led by a Cape Fear Distillery expert, you will create three sea-riously amazing cocktails using their award-winning Maritime Gin. A perfect complement to the oceanic wonders at Ripley’s Aquarium. While learning the mixology of your craft cocktails, snack on decadent tapas made by Chef...
Get a juice cleanse this year at the Wellness Bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Wellness Bar is a FULLY cold pressed juice bar located in Myrtle Beach. They proudly offer a variety of healthy options such as: protein shakes, wellness shots, juice cleanses, lattes, and much more!. Their goal is to strengthen your mental and physical productivity through...
New program will help prevent beach erosion, maintain healthy water quality in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new stormwater outfall program will work to remove drainage pipes from beach access areas in North Myrtle Beach, according to a news release. By moving storm drain discharge offshore, the city will be able to help prevent beach erosion. The program will also help the city better maintain […]
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill than usual with South Carolina Restaurant Week kicking off. Restaurant week started more than 10 years ago to drive up business during the off-season by offering...
Myrtle Beach firefighters stress importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month which sheds light on how fire crews across the country and right here in the Grand Strand are fighting more than just flames. Captain Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said 10 years ago, occupational cancer was...
Cherry Grove Pier repairs set to begin as materials to rebuild arrive
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Repairs to a tourist favorite pier in the Grand Strand can soon begin since materials to begin reconstruction have arrived. The Cherry Grove Pier fell victim to the path of Hurricane Ian as it swept through parts of the Grand Strand in September 2022. The middle section of the pier was demolished leaving the structure in two pieces.
Myrtle Beach park undergoing renovations; new playground, walking path to come
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Major additions and improvements are coming to Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach this spring, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Futrell Park is located at 1053 Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach. A splash pad, two new play structures, a swing set, a fence, an artificial turf playground covering and a […]
A Comparison of Myrtle Beach Golf Resorts
The popular vacation city of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast boasts a number of celebrity-designed golf courses, several of which are set within enticing resort hotels. Nestled along a spectacular 100 kilometre stretch of shoreline, the lively seaside escape has long attracted visitors with its mild subtropical...
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Thursday ahead of weekend cool down
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of very warm weather arrives on Thursday ahead of much cooler weather by the weekend. As milder weather starts to move into the region, temperatures will not fall nearly as far or as fast tonight. Temperatures across the beaches will only drop to around 50 while inland areas drop into the middle and upper 40s.
Stars and Strikes: New entertainment venue opening soon at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new entertainment venue will be soon opening in Myrtle Beach. Georgia-based Stars and Strikes expects to open its third South Carolina location in February at the Coastal Grand Mall, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the Grand Strand and featuring a state-of-the-art laser tag arena; robots bringing food […]
Construction underway on North Myrtle Beach’s newest stormwater outfall project
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction on North Myrtle Beach’s newest outfall project at 18th Avenue North is currently underway. The project has forced crews to close the 18th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North beach accesses. The $35 million project is expected to take one year...
‘We love all of our K9s’: Florence County K9 receives body armor donation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of Florence County’s four-legged officers just received some extra protection. K9 Furi with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a bullet and stab protective vest all thanks to a charitable donation by Vested Interest in K9s. The vest was sponsored by...
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in South Carolina.
See the history of the Grand Strand at the Horry County Museum
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981. The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County, and educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events. They also...
Bryson Graves, West Florence football player commits to CCU after first football season
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bryson Graves, a senior at West Florence high school announced his commitment to Coastal Carolina University yesterday on Twitter. Most athletes spend years training and competing to earn a division one offer, but Graves earned his after his first season ever playing. Graves said playing other sports, like baseball and basketball, […]
Dog lost in South Carolina found 3 years later, and 400 miles from home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A pet dog lost three years ago in South Carolina is being reunited with its owner. Roscoe was brought to All4Paws after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy says they don't typically take in strays, but she felt like...
Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months. The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.
Doppler radar down for repairs, enhancements to help alert Grand Strand, Pee Dee residents
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) - New radar upgrades are coming to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The Service Life Extension Program also known as SLEP increases the life expectancy of the weather radars that we use today. WMBF’s radar, located In Shallotte, North Carolina, has had a lot of wear...
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
Coastal Baseball to Host ‘Step Up to the Plate’ Dinner on Feb. 9
After only being able to host an online event the last two years, the Coastal Carolina University baseball team is excited to announce that they will be hosting the 16th annual “Step Up to the Plate” kickoff dinner Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m. ET at the Chesapeake House in Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $100 per person and $200 per couple. All proceeds will directly benefit the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues and the Mike Pruitt Scholarship Fund.
