MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of very warm weather arrives on Thursday ahead of much cooler weather by the weekend. As milder weather starts to move into the region, temperatures will not fall nearly as far or as fast tonight. Temperatures across the beaches will only drop to around 50 while inland areas drop into the middle and upper 40s.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO