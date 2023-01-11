Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Former NFL star tells Lamar Jackson how he can stick it to Ravens after slap in face
The Baltimore Ravens have secured the No. 6 seed in the AFC and are set to face the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White thinks quarterback Lamar Jackson should sit out. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the Ravens announced...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
Report: 'Extreme swelling' means Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has 'uphill battle' for wild-card return
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's AFC wild-card game at Cincinnati, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Multiple reports indicate Jackson is limited by swelling, which impacts his lateral mobility and straight-line speed. Jackson is "working, rehabbing" to get himself ready to face the Bengals in the Sunday night playoff game, NFL Network reported. But Jackson's injured knee is "not quite right." ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Jackson & The Ravens Get Bad News
The Ravens have a huge game this weekend. Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL when he is healthy. He has a dynamic skill set that even won him MVP of the league a few years ago. Unfortunately, he has yet to have the playoff success one would expect of a superstar.
FOX Sports
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's Announcement
The Baltimore Ravens continue to be down their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson, who hasn't played since early December, missed practice again on Wednesday due to his sprained PCL. This comes after NFL Network reported on Wednesday morning that Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play on Sunday ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson
All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
Dolphins' practice squad DT Jaylen Twyman on Bills' Damar Hamlin: ‘That's my brother' | Habib
MIAMI GARDENS — He wasn’t watching the "Monday Night Football" game a couple of weeks ago when the unthinkable happened. He has only watched a clip. It was enough to know he never wants to see it again. Who among us does? The fact that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin could have lost...
Former NFL star twins open new distillery in Miami
Twin brothers and retired NFL stars Mike and Maurkice Pouncey have opened a new distillery in Allapattah. Driving the news: Tropical Distillers, at 2141 N.W. 10th Ave., is an 8,000-square-foot space with a pink tasting room, a 30-seat cocktail bar and a gift shop. The facility, which opened this month,...
Lamar Jackson offered an injury update ahead of the Ravens' playoff game and it wasn't good news
Lamar Jackson’s status for Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup with the Bengals had been in doubt for much of the week as the Ravens quarterback had yet to return to practice. On Thursday, Jackson offered some clarity on his progress, and it wasn’t what Ravens fans had hoped to hear.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0