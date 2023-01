TULSA, Okla. ––University of Tulsa first-year head football coach Kevin Wilson announced the appointment of Greg Frey as tight ends coach for the Golden Hurricane. Frey (pronounced Fry) brings with him a vast amount of coaching experience at the collegiate level in a career that started in 1996, spending 15 of those seasons at Power 5 institutions. He has helped more than 21 student-athletes to NFL careers and mentored 21 all-conference honorees. His coaching stints include at Duke, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and South Florida.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO