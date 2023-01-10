Read full article on original website
Unmasked: Captain Lee Exposes How Some ‘Below Deck’ Crew & Guests ‘Morph’ Into ‘Monsters’ for the Camera
Captain Lee Rosbach says some 'Below Deck' crew and guests suddenly morph into 'monsters' when cameras start rolling.
Below Deck’s Karan Bakshi and wife Kamna weren’t keen on chef Rachel’s food
Below Deck fans got to meet charter guest Karan Bakshi during the season 10 episode 7 installment of the show. Karan and his wife, Kamna, hopped aboard the St David ready to celebrate and make memories that would last a lifetime. The couple and their friends certainly made a lasting...
All Three of Michael Jackson’s Kids Made a Rare Public Outing Together for Sweet Siblings Ski Day
All three of Michael Jackson’s kids, Prince Michael II (known as “Bigi”), Paris and Prince, are proving they’re one tight family in their newest family outing. Reported by Daily Mail, the three siblings enjoyed a ski trip by hitting the slopes in Lake Tahoe, CA, on Monday, Dec 27. In the pictures, available here, eldest brother Prince, 25, is seen skiing while 20-year-old “Bigi” and 24-year-old Paris decided to snowboard instead. Paris, who just recently released her newest EP with songs like “lighthouse” and “just you,” wore a padded brown jacket, a matching brown vest and dark pink pants. In addition...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source
The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for January 2023 indicate the New Year won't be pleasant for many people.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
No funeral: Leslie Jordan will 'live forever' on 'Call Me Kat,' Mayim Bialik says
It didn't seem right to have a funeral episode for Leslie Jordan's 'Call Me Kat' character, Mayim Bialik said, so he'll get a special sendoff instead.
Below Deck Alum Jessica More Shares Her Thoughts On Being A New Mom; Says It’s “The Most Intense Experience”
Bravo has kind of saturated our viewing experience with numerous spin-offs of the original Below Deck franchise. But we’ll allow it because BD comes with interesting guests, beautiful scenery, and for the most part, a charismatic crew of yachties. We’ve basically watched these young cast members in their professional environments, and in their play environments. […] The post Below Deck Alum Jessica More Shares Her Thoughts On Being A New Mom; Says It’s “The Most Intense Experience” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers imply that Sheila Carter forms a new alliance with an unlikely partner.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Have Stopped Watching the Stale Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke Drama
Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke have been in a love triangle for decades, and some fans of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' are so sick of it they stopped watching altogether.
Kathryn Dennis Is Reportedly Fired From Southern Charm After 8 Seasons
Southern Charm appears to be entering its flop era. The show has always been an acquired taste — not everyone enjoys watching a group of messy Charleston socialites refuse to grow up. The show has aired 8 seasons and managed to lose a lot of OGs in the process. It’s basically the Craig Conover and […] The post Kathryn Dennis Is Reportedly Fired From Southern Charm After 8 Seasons appeared first on Reality Tea.
Blueface concussion claims leaves Crazy In Love fans shouting ‘get him to ER’
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are musicians and reality TV stars who now have their own show, Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love. However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Blueface displaying concussion symptoms on the show, which prompted fans to worry. Over the course of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean have often had...
Days of Our Lives’ Chandler Massey Returns for Will’s ‘Miserable’ Storyline
Anybody who’s been paying attention to recent events at the Kiriakis mansion knows that when Days of Our Lives’ Will returns on Monday, December 26, he’s going to get quite a shock. After all, husband Sonny has been spending an awful lot of time with Leo — you know, the same guy who has repeatedly turned their lives upside down?
'RHOSLC' Fans Call Out Bravo for 'Cutting' Dramatic Scenes of Jen Shah
Viewers of "RHOSLC" are convinced Bravo has cut scenes of Jen Shah and Danna Bui-Negrete getting into an argument, following Shah's prison sentencing last week.
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Vets Tackle Legal Drama
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Reagan and Reece’s relationship causes a divide between Southern Hospitality cast
Southern Hospitality introduced us to a new cast member Reagan Hack whose relationship with boyfriend Reece brought all the drama. Not to be confused with Reagan from Southern Charm and her husband Reece. Reagan previously worked at Leva Bonaparte’s top club Republic, and her return definitely caused a divide among...
B&B Recap For January 6: Steffy Can’t Bear To Burst Her Mom’s Bubble
The B&B recap for Friday, January 6, 2023, has much celebrating taking place, plus equal amounts of concern and a dash of self-doubt. In this episode, Taylor Hayes’s (Krista Allen) enthusiasm really rather brought down the tone in the cliff house. Elsewhere, Bill Spencer demanded Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) convince him of her sincerity, and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) wondered what had her ex-husband so down. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
Kathryn Dennis Confirms 'Southern Charm' Exit With Emotional Message
Kathryn Dennis is not returning for Southern Charm Season 9. After reports surfaced earlier this month that Dennis would not return for the upcoming season, Dennis confirmed Wednesday night that she is leaving the hit Bravo series after eight seasons, telling PEOPLE that she is entering "this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens."
