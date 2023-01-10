Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About ICL Group (ICL) Stock We Don't?
Investors in ICL Group Ltd ICL need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
NASDAQ
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
NASDAQ
Why Model N (MODN) is a Healthy Investment Bet Right Now
Shares of Model N, Inc. MODN have surged 49.8% over the past year, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 66.1% over the past year while that for the next fiscal year is up 36.6% since February 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
First Republic Bank (FRC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
First Republic Bank (FRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.30%. A...
NASDAQ
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
NASDAQ
5 Balanced Mutual Funds to Buy for Uncertain Times in 2023
The volatility in the U.S. stock market continues even after December 2022 consumer price index (CPI) report reflected a 0.1% dip in prices from November. Prices were still 6.5% higher than the prior year and in line with the street expectation. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted a negative return of 5.33%, 14.5% and 25.70%, respectively, over the past year.
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $142.33, changing hands for $142.52/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/13/2023: HBI, TA, WEN, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 1.7% recently. Hanesbrands (HBI) was gaining 4.4% in value after saying it expects Q4 net sales slightly above the top...
NASDAQ
Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For FYT
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FYT), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $56.32 per unit.
NASDAQ
Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues
Inogen, Inc. INGN recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report, fourth-quarter...
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 01/13/2023: BK,WAFD,LC,ARCC
Financial stocks extended their moderate gains, continuing to recover from early declines fueled by an initial spate of disappointing results by several large banks. The NYSE Financial Index was adding 0.5%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbed 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the...
NASDAQ
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 13, 2023—Earn 4.5% Interest Or More
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.21% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each...
NASDAQ
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
Wells Fargo (WFC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.35%. A quarter...
Comments / 0