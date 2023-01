PROVO, Utah – The Pepperdine men's basketball team would not go away on Saturday night, erasing a 13-point deficit and fighting back to within two points, but BYU ultimately got the 91-81 win over the Waves in Provo. Pepperdine saw five Waves accrue double-figure scoring but is now 1-2...

PROVO, UT ・ 14 HOURS AGO