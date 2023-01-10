Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Is Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 08/13/2013, the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed...
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend ETF (DFE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend ETF (DFE) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the European Equity ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors...
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/03/2009. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $14.93 billion,...
NASDAQ
New to Investing? Take a Look at These Funds
When you're just starting to invest, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Instead of rushing in and buying something you don't understand, purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an excellent first move. ETFs are similar to mutual funds, except they trade like a stock. There...
NASDAQ
OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OneSpaWorld OSW shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks. OneSpaWorld's rally is...
NASDAQ
Why Model N (MODN) is a Healthy Investment Bet Right Now
Shares of Model N, Inc. MODN have surged 49.8% over the past year, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 66.1% over the past year while that for the next fiscal year is up 36.6% since February 2022, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On David Dreman - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value...
NASDAQ
DuPont (DD) Rides on Strong End-Market Demand and Innovation
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD is benefiting from strong end-market demand, productivity actions and innovation-driven investment. The company’s shares have popped around 36.2% over the past six months, outperforming its industry’s rise of 22.2% over the same time frame. DuPont, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, is...
NASDAQ
inTest Corporation (INTT) Moves 6.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
InTest Corporation (INTT) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $13.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.8% gain over the past four weeks. The recent...
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
4 Stocks With Robust Sales Growth for Assured Returns in 2023
As the year 2022 ended on a grim note, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for 2023. While the recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 13th:. KnowBe4 KNBE: This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Here's Why DecisionPoint (DPSI) Seems a Smart Investment Bet
DecisionPoint DPSI is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential amid the ongoing volatility and weakness in global macroeconomic conditions. DecisionPoint has the favorable combination of a Growth Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy),...
NASDAQ
Is iQIYI (IQ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. iQIYI,...
NASDAQ
Why Is Tesla (TSLA) Stock Down 3% Today?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock are down 3% so far today on news that the company is reducing the prices of its electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the U.S. and Europe. Specifically, the company is lowering these prices by as much as 20%. These price cuts are being undertaken to...
Comments / 0