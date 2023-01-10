Read full article on original website
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
NPR
Encore: Michelle Yeoh finds beauty in the ordinary in 'Everything Everywhere'
Last night, Michelle Yeoh won her first Golden Globe for her role in the 2022 hit comedy movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once." She stars as an aging laundromat owner turned superhero named Evelyn Wang. In her acceptance speech, Yeoh noted her own feelings about getting older in Hollywood. (SOUNDBITE...
BBC
You, Me and the Big C podcast: Hosts 'ready to hang up headphones'
The presenters of a BBC podcast about living with cancer have said they are ready to "hang up their headphones". Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland said they planned to stand down from presenting the award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C. The show launched in 2018 with Mahon presenting...
Black Thought Previews El Michels Affair Collaborative Album With New Single ‘Grateful’
During the pandemic, the Roots co-founder Black Thought fell into a collaborative rhythm with the soul group El Michels Affair, soaking in the material sent to him by their frontman Leon Michels. Soon enough, the musicians had crafted a complete album’s worth of material, now set to be packaged and shared as Glorious Game, out April 12. Black Thought and El Michels Affair launched the collaborative project with “Grateful,” a succinct preview of the former’s hip-hop storytelling wrapping itself around the latter’s scene-setting, cinematic production. The lead single pulls from lessons learned in the environments that have shaped the rapper...
NPR
An astronomer tells us what celestial wonders to look forward to in 2023
Amateur astronomers, mark your calendars, because this year has a lot in store: meteor showers, a "ring of fire" eclipse, a super blue moon and more. Stunning meteor showers, a super blue moon and a ring of fire eclipse - 2023 has a lot of celestial wonder in store. DWANE...
