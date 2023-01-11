ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force dominates field to win home meet

USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons took control in their return to Cadet Natatorium, as Air Force's two-day total of 1524.0 paved the way for a first-place team total to defeat Wyoming and Colorado School of Mines. "It was a great weekend for the Falcons," said head coach Rob Clayton. "We've just...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Head to Boulder for Potts Invitational

The Air Force track and field team returns to action this weekend, as it kicks off the 2023 calendar year at the Potts Indoor Invitational in Boulder. The Falcons, who had an impressive season-opening weekend in December, return from winter break to face off against their Front Range counterparts at Colorado's Indoor Practice Facility on Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15.
BOULDER, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Looking back at 2022: Falcons finish season 10-3 overall

Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Champions • Armed Forces Bowl Champions. Falcons finish second in MW (Mtn Division) with 5-3 mark. Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Champions • Armed Forces Bowl Champions. 2022 RECAP. Air Force finished the season 10-3 overall and was second in the Mountain West Mountain Division with a 5-3...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force returns home for weekend competition

- Both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs traveled to the University of Hawaii on January 6, as the Falcons restarted the 2022-23 season against the likes TCU, Tulane, and the hosting Rainbow Warriors. -The men dropped both duals against Hawaii and TCU, while the women picked up...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcon Wrestling to Host Three Duals in Action-Packed Weekend

No. 28 Air Force (2-0, 1-0 BIG 12) vs. No. 4 Missouri (4-2, 3-0 BIG 12) No. 28 Air Force vs. No. 24 Cal Poly (3-4, 0-0 PAC 12) A live stream will be provided on Flo Wrestling with live results available on Track Wrestling. Fans can also get live match updates on Twitter by following @AF_Wrestle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Travels To Fresno State Saturday

Radio: Xtra Sports 1300 AM (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/23-13, 8-9, 6th MW. Last Game: W, 85-74 OT, at Colorado State/L, 74-64 at San Jose State. Next Game: 1/17 vs. Wyoming/1/21 vs. UNLV. Nickname: Falcons/Bulldogs. Location/Enrollment: Colorado Springs, CO/4,000/Fresno, CA/25,000. Website:...
FRESNO, CA

