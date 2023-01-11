The Air Force track and field team returns to action this weekend, as it kicks off the 2023 calendar year at the Potts Indoor Invitational in Boulder. The Falcons, who had an impressive season-opening weekend in December, return from winter break to face off against their Front Range counterparts at Colorado's Indoor Practice Facility on Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO