FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
goairforcefalcons.com
Women's Basketball Hangs on for 71-68 Win Over Fresno State
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – In yet another tight game in Clune Arena for the Air Force women's basketball team, the Falcons managed to stave off foul trouble and a late Fresno State surge to claim a 71-68 win. Saturday's contest marked the third home game out of...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force dominates field to win home meet
USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons took control in their return to Cadet Natatorium, as Air Force's two-day total of 1524.0 paved the way for a first-place team total to defeat Wyoming and Colorado School of Mines. "It was a great weekend for the Falcons," said head coach Rob Clayton. "We've just...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Head to Boulder for Potts Invitational
The Air Force track and field team returns to action this weekend, as it kicks off the 2023 calendar year at the Potts Indoor Invitational in Boulder. The Falcons, who had an impressive season-opening weekend in December, return from winter break to face off against their Front Range counterparts at Colorado's Indoor Practice Facility on Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15.
goairforcefalcons.com
Looking back at 2022: Falcons finish season 10-3 overall
Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Champions • Armed Forces Bowl Champions. Falcons finish second in MW (Mtn Division) with 5-3 mark. Commander-in-Chief's Trophy Champions • Armed Forces Bowl Champions. 2022 RECAP. Air Force finished the season 10-3 overall and was second in the Mountain West Mountain Division with a 5-3...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force returns home for weekend competition
- Both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs traveled to the University of Hawaii on January 6, as the Falcons restarted the 2022-23 season against the likes TCU, Tulane, and the hosting Rainbow Warriors. -The men dropped both duals against Hawaii and TCU, while the women picked up...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcon Wrestling to Host Three Duals in Action-Packed Weekend
No. 28 Air Force (2-0, 1-0 BIG 12) vs. No. 4 Missouri (4-2, 3-0 BIG 12) No. 28 Air Force vs. No. 24 Cal Poly (3-4, 0-0 PAC 12) A live stream will be provided on Flo Wrestling with live results available on Track Wrestling. Fans can also get live match updates on Twitter by following @AF_Wrestle.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Travels To Fresno State Saturday
Radio: Xtra Sports 1300 AM (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/23-13, 8-9, 6th MW. Last Game: W, 85-74 OT, at Colorado State/L, 74-64 at San Jose State. Next Game: 1/17 vs. Wyoming/1/21 vs. UNLV. Nickname: Falcons/Bulldogs. Location/Enrollment: Colorado Springs, CO/4,000/Fresno, CA/25,000. Website:...
