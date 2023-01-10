ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man, 32, killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man died on Wednesday after troopers said he made a lefthand turn directly in front of another car. Troopers said the man, driving a 2012 Nissan Versa, attempted to make a lefthand turn onto West Oak Ridge Road near Harbourt Avenue when he turned in front of another car.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man killed in shooting near Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting that happened close to the Orange County jail and public works building late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Lalchandani Way close at 9:29 p.m. Later, investigators learned a man in his 20s who had been shot was driven to Kaley Street and Division Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

6 wanted in murder at Sanford apartment complex, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another. The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Resident beaten by armed, masked men in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent home invasion at a luxury high-rise in downtown Orlando. They said this happened on Church Street at the 55 West Apartments. According to police, someone called 911 saying three masked men carrying guns broke into their apartment. The victim told police he was beaten and claimed the men stole some items before leaving.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkachief.com

January obituaries 2023

RICKY DEAN LORIMOR, 65, Apopka, died on December 31, 2022. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado. Survivors: wife, Debra; son, Matt Breshears; siblings, Bernie Lorimor, Randy Crawford, Laurie Dinwiddy, Missie Smith; two grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka. …. JACOB AARON SUMLIN, 28, Apopka, died December 30, 2022. He was...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after pulling car into her driveway

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after pulling her car into her driveway. Linda Peters, 69, pulled into her driveway at about 7 p.m. Monday at her home at 836 Regal Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been alerted to the situation by a 911 caller.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy