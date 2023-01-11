Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Faces No. 12 Kentucky In SEC Opener
LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics continues its road trip as the team travels to Lexington to face No. 12 Kentucky on Friday, January 13, at 5 p.m. CT in Rupp Arena. The top-20 matchup between the Tigers and the Wildcats opens conference matchups and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. John Roethlisberger will be in the arena on the play-by-play call with Alicia Quinn as the analyst. The first rotation is set for 5:02 p.m. CT in Lexington.
LSUSports.net
Football Adds Three Power-5 Transfers for 2023
BATON ROUGE – Three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs have joined the LSU football team, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday. The three recent additions to the Tiger roster include cornerback JK Johnson from Ohio State, cornerback Duce Chestnut from Syracuse and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo from Texas.
LSUSports.net
Burrell Named to 2023 Bowerman Watch List
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s track and field sprinter Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, a two-time NCAA champion, has been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Home Opener To Be Nationally Televised
BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics announced its home opener against No. 1 Oklahoma on Monday, January 16, will be nationally televised on ESPN2. “We are excited to have the defending national champions here for our home opener,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m glad that a national TV audience will be able to see what a special place the PMAC is when it is full of the best fans in America!”
LSUSports.net
LSU Left-Hander No. 24 Among D1 Baseball Top 50 JUCO Transfers
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen is ranked No. 24 on the D1Baseball.com Top 50 JUCO Transfers list for the 2023 season. Ackenhausen, a sophomore left-hander, transferred to LSU from Eastern Oklahoma State in Wilburton, Okla., and he is expected to play a prominent role in the Tigers’ bullpen this season.
LSUSports.net
Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled Sunday At 12:45 p.m. CT
BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue set to be unveiled Sunday at 12:45 p.m. CT on campus in the plaza between the LSU Gymnastics facility and the PMAC. The unveiling will be open to the public.
LSUSports.net
Full Women’s Basketball Signing Class Named McDonald’s All-America Game Nominees
BATON ROUGE – The full LSU Women’s Basketball singing class that is ranked as ESPN’s top recruiting class of Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent have been named as nominees for the McDonald’s All-America game. The rosters for the McDonald’s All-America Game...
LSUSports.net
Jan. 10 Football National Rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s first season under head coach Brian Kelly culminated with a dominant 63-7 win over Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and as a result the Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the final AFCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. The Tigers finished...
LSUSports.net
MacNeil Earns Fourth SEC Female Swimmer of the Week Honor
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil garnered her fourth SEC Female Swimmer of the Week honor Tuesday for her performance in the final home dual meet of the Tigers’ schedule against Florida State, the league office announced. MacNeil, who has broken four school records during her...
Comments / 0