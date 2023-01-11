ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Faces No. 12 Kentucky In SEC Opener

LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics continues its road trip as the team travels to Lexington to face No. 12 Kentucky on Friday, January 13, at 5 p.m. CT in Rupp Arena. The top-20 matchup between the Tigers and the Wildcats opens conference matchups and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. John Roethlisberger will be in the arena on the play-by-play call with Alicia Quinn as the analyst. The first rotation is set for 5:02 p.m. CT in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
LSUSports.net

Football Adds Three Power-5 Transfers for 2023

BATON ROUGE – Three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs have joined the LSU football team, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday. The three recent additions to the Tiger roster include cornerback JK Johnson from Ohio State, cornerback Duce Chestnut from Syracuse and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo from Texas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Burrell Named to 2023 Bowerman Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s track and field sprinter Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, a two-time NCAA champion, has been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Home Opener To Be Nationally Televised

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics announced its home opener against No. 1 Oklahoma on Monday, January 16, will be nationally televised on ESPN2. “We are excited to have the defending national champions here for our home opener,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m glad that a national TV audience will be able to see what a special place the PMAC is when it is full of the best fans in America!”
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Left-Hander No. 24 Among D1 Baseball Top 50 JUCO Transfers

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen is ranked No. 24 on the D1Baseball.com Top 50 JUCO Transfers list for the 2023 season. Ackenhausen, a sophomore left-hander, transferred to LSU from Eastern Oklahoma State in Wilburton, Okla., and he is expected to play a prominent role in the Tigers’ bullpen this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled Sunday At 12:45 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue set to be unveiled Sunday at 12:45 p.m. CT on campus in the plaza between the LSU Gymnastics facility and the PMAC. The unveiling will be open to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Jan. 10 Football National Rankings

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s first season under head coach Brian Kelly culminated with a dominant 63-7 win over Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and as a result the Tigers are ranked No. 15 in the final AFCA Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. The Tigers finished...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

MacNeil Earns Fourth SEC Female Swimmer of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil garnered her fourth SEC Female Swimmer of the Week honor Tuesday for her performance in the final home dual meet of the Tigers’ schedule against Florida State, the league office announced. MacNeil, who has broken four school records during her...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy