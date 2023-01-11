Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Badosa and Tomljanovic pull out of Australian Open
The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
Tennis-Australian Open final 2023: date, time, how to watch men's, women's and doubles tennis finals
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev to lift his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last year, while Ash Barty won the women's singles final to end Australia's 44-year wait for a home singles winner at the tournament.
tennismajors.com
Former French Open champion Krejcikova to meet Burel in second round of Australian Open
Former Roland-Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova reached the second round of the 2023 Australian Open by beating Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 6-3, 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Krejcikova, ranked No 23, will face French qualifier Clara Burel next. Burel scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over local wildcard Talia Gibson. A...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis wins second WTA singles title
American qualifier Lauren Davis won the WTA Hobart International on Saturday with a straight sets win over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Domain Tennis Centre. Davis, ranked No 84, needed one hour and 48 minutes to beat Cocciaretto 7-6, 6-2 to claim her second career WTA singles title. 🏆🇺🇸 Second...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Bencic beats Kasatkina to win seventh singles title
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, defeated Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, in convincing fashion to win the WTA Adelaide International tournament at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday. The reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, Bencic needed only one hour and eight minutes to beat Kasatkina...
tennismajors.com
History in Adelaide: Lucky loser Kwon becomes first Korean to win multiple ATP singles titles
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon came from a break down in the final set to upset fourth seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and win the ATP Adelaide International 2 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Saturday. Kwon took two hours and 43 minutes to battle past the Spanish veteran 6-4,...
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios still divides opinion but Australia’s biggest hope is winning over his detractors
During his pre-Australian Open press conference on Saturday. Nick Kyrgios was asked by a Danish journalist what advice he would give to Holger Rune, the young Dane who burst into the world’s top 10 in 2022. The 19-year-old Rune has ruffled a few feathers at times on court, not...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas “worried on Rune burning out”
The Australian Open kicks off on Monday without the world’s top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz, who is only 19 years old. But there will be another 19-year-old who will be hoping to make his mark on the Grand Slam stage in Melbourne over the next fortnight : Holger Rune. Holger...
tennismajors.com
Nadal admits vulnerability ahead of Australian Open title defence
Rafael Nadal admits his form leaves him vulnerable to an early exit as he begins the defence of his Australian Open title. Twelve months on from his miraculous comeback in the final against Daniil Medvedev, the 36-year-old is the top seed in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz but he has lost six of his past seven matches and faces a tough first-round match against Britain’s Jack Draper on Monday.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios on being among favourites for Australian Open title: “It’s a good feeling”
A confident Nick Kyrgios says he feels privileged to be talked up as a potential Australian Open champion. The 27-year-old stepped up a level in 2022, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, the quarter-finals at the US Open and won his seventh career title in Washington. And though...
tennismajors.com
“She’s gone through a lot of pressure” – ahead of their first meeting, Coco Gauff acknowledges the differences between herself and Emma Raducanu
Coco Gauff was just 16 when she watched Emma Raducanu – then 18 – storm to the US Open title in 2021, straight from qualifying. The accomplishment sent the tennis world on fire, and Gauff, already heralded and beset with high expectations, has an appreciation for just how life-changing Raducanu’s New York minute must have been.
tennismajors.com
Ruud, Tsitsipas, and Djokovic could take over Alcaraz as World No.1: here’s how
Carlos Alcaraz may lose the throne while not being able to do a single thing about it! The Spaniard took over as World No.1 in the aftermath of his US Open 2022 triumph but his status as the boss of the Tour could not even last through the first month of this new season. He could be sent out of it right after this Australian Open 2023. Alcaraz, who suffered a right leg injury during his off-season, had to withdraw from the Australian Open and so the 19-year-old will lose the 90 points he won last year thanks to his Melbourne third round. When the Tour leaves Australia, Alcaraz will own 6730 points.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios “devastated” as knee injury forces him out of Australian Open
Local favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, it was announced on Monday. Kyrgios, a finalist at Wimbledon in July and one of the biggest box-office draws in the sport, has struggled with the injury in recent weeks and had also pulled out of the United Cup event at the beginning of the season.
Comments / 0