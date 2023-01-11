Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: draw and schedule of matches
MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will start his Australian Open campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian seeks to win a record-extending 10th crown in Melbourne when the year's first Grand Slam begins on Monday.
tennismajors.com
Badosa and Tomljanovic pull out of Australian Open
The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
tennismajors.com
Former French Open champion Krejcikova to meet Burel in second round of Australian Open
Former Roland-Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova reached the second round of the 2023 Australian Open by beating Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 6-3, 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Krejcikova, ranked No 23, will face French qualifier Clara Burel next. Burel scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over local wildcard Talia Gibson. A...
tennismajors.com
Ruud, Tsitsipas, and Djokovic could take over Alcaraz as World No.1: here’s how
Carlos Alcaraz may lose the throne while not being able to do a single thing about it! The Spaniard took over as World No.1 in the aftermath of his US Open 2022 triumph but his status as the boss of the Tour could not even last through the first month of this new season. He could be sent out of it right after this Australian Open 2023. Alcaraz, who suffered a right leg injury during his off-season, had to withdraw from the Australian Open and so the 19-year-old will lose the 90 points he won last year thanks to his Melbourne third round. When the Tour leaves Australia, Alcaraz will own 6730 points.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios still divides opinion but Australia’s biggest hope is winning over his detractors
During his pre-Australian Open press conference on Saturday. Nick Kyrgios was asked by a Danish journalist what advice he would give to Holger Rune, the young Dane who burst into the world’s top 10 in 2022. The 19-year-old Rune has ruffled a few feathers at times on court, not...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas “worried on Rune burning out”
The Australian Open kicks off on Monday without the world’s top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz, who is only 19 years old. But there will be another 19-year-old who will be hoping to make his mark on the Grand Slam stage in Melbourne over the next fortnight : Holger Rune. Holger...
tennismajors.com
“She’s gone through a lot of pressure” – ahead of their first meeting, Coco Gauff acknowledges the differences between herself and Emma Raducanu
Coco Gauff was just 16 when she watched Emma Raducanu – then 18 – storm to the US Open title in 2021, straight from qualifying. The accomplishment sent the tennis world on fire, and Gauff, already heralded and beset with high expectations, has an appreciation for just how life-changing Raducanu’s New York minute must have been.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios “devastated” as knee injury forces him out of Australian Open
Local favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, it was announced on Monday. Kyrgios, a finalist at Wimbledon in July and one of the biggest box-office draws in the sport, has struggled with the injury in recent weeks and had also pulled out of the United Cup event at the beginning of the season.
tennismajors.com
“Hopefully it won’t cause an issue for me then” – Djokovic on hamstring injury heading into next week’s Australian Open
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is hopeful that the hamstring injury that he picked up on the way to winning the Adelaide title won’t be a big concern as he begins his chase for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne next week. Twelve months after he was deported...
Comments / 0