tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Kokkinakis upsets Krajinovic, gets Bautista Agut in semis
Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110 in the world, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut for...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kwon advances to quarter-finals
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the second seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face the winner of the match between American Mackenzie McDonald and Swede...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Khachanov wins to set up Draper clash in quarter-finals
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 by beating Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, had received a first-round bye in the event. The Russian will next play Jack Draper,...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals
Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Davidovich Fokina beats Millman to reach last eight
Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International by defeating Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut,...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova makes last eight
No 6 seed Veronika Kudermetova moved into the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 after Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew before the match on Wednesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, next. Veronika Kudermetova edged out Belarusian wildcard...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Van Uytvanck reaches second round
Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck edged out Pole Magda Linette, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Van Uytvanck, ranked No 70, will play Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Blinkova upsets Putintseva to set up Davis semi-final clash
Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Blinkova, ranked No 72, will face American Lauren Davis for a place in the final. Davis defeated Chinese...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Garcia books spot in last eight
Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 4 seed, edged out Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Garcia, ranked No 4, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, next. Siniakova, ranked...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Pera wins, to meet Cocciaretto in quarters
American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, edged out German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto next. After three hours on court Pera prevails 6-4...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
tennismajors.com
15 years old, fifth-youngest qualifier; Brenda Fruhvirtova moves into Australian Open main draw
Czech teen Brenda Fruhvirtova has become the fifth-youngest player to qualify for the Australian Open women’ singles draw after a three-set win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Following up her wins over Daria Snigur and Natalija Kostic in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old defeated Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kasatkina into final after Badosa pulls out
Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the WTA Adelaide International after Spain’s Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, withdrew before the match at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Friday. Badosa pulled out due to a right thigh injury, as per the...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Collins beats Teichmann to reach quarter-finals
Last year’s Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann 6-3, 7-6 (2) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Collins, ranked No 14, will play the winner of the match between Ekaterina...
