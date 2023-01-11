ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
tennismajors.com

ATP Adelaide International: Kokkinakis upsets Krajinovic, gets Bautista Agut in semis

Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110 in the world, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut for...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kwon advances to quarter-finals

Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the second seed, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face the winner of the match between American Mackenzie McDonald and Swede...
tennismajors.com

ATP Adelaide International: Khachanov wins to set up Draper clash in quarter-finals

Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 by beating Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, had received a first-round bye in the event. The Russian will next play Jack Draper,...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals

Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
tennismajors.com

ATP Adelaide International: Davidovich Fokina beats Millman to reach last eight

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International by defeating Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut,...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova makes last eight

No 6 seed Veronika Kudermetova moved into the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 after Ekaterina Alexandrova withdrew before the match on Wednesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, next. Veronika Kudermetova edged out Belarusian wildcard...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Van Uytvanck reaches second round

Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck edged out Pole Magda Linette, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Van Uytvanck, ranked No 70, will play Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Blinkova upsets Putintseva to set up Davis semi-final clash

Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Blinkova, ranked No 72, will face American Lauren Davis for a place in the final. Davis defeated Chinese...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Garcia books spot in last eight

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the No 4 seed, edged out Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Garcia, ranked No 4, will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, next. Siniakova, ranked...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera

Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Pera wins, to meet Cocciaretto in quarters

American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, edged out German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto next. After three hours on court Pera prevails 6-4...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Kasatkina into final after Badosa pulls out

Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the WTA Adelaide International after Spain’s Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, withdrew before the match at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Friday. Badosa pulled out due to a right thigh injury, as per the...
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Collins beats Teichmann to reach quarter-finals

Last year’s Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann 6-3, 7-6 (2) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Collins, ranked No 14, will play the winner of the match between Ekaterina...

Comments / 0

Community Policy