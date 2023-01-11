Read full article on original website
WTA Adelaide International: Kudermetova saves five match points to beat Australian Open finalist Collins
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, defeated Australian Open finalist American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match...
ATP Adelaide International: Kokkinakis upsets Krajinovic, gets Bautista Agut in semis
Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis upset Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110 in the world, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut for...
Bautista Agut ends Kokkinakis’ run in Adelaide to set up Kwon final
Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 4 seed, ended the run of local favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 to move into the final of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Friday. Bautista Agut, ranked No 26, will face lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon in...
Six in a row: Norrie beats Brooksby to remain unbeaten in 2023
Cameron Norrie reached the final of the Auckland Open by defeating American Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. In the final, Norrie, ranked No 12, will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who received a walkover into the final when his opponent Constant Lestienne withdrew prior to their semi-final.
History in Adelaide: Lucky loser Kwon becomes first Korean to win multiple ATP singles titles
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon came from a break down in the final set to upset fourth seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and win the ATP Adelaide International 2 trophy at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Saturday. Kwon took two hours and 43 minutes to battle past the Spanish veteran 6-4,...
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis to meet Anna Blinkova in semis
American qualifier Lauren Davis advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by defeating Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Davis, ranked No 84, will face Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova for a place in the final. Ahead of her win today,...
Auckland Open: Brooksby reaches semi-finals
American Jenson Brooksby advanced to the last 4 of the Auckland Open by winning against Frenchman Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday. Brooksby, ranked No 48, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. Earlier in the tournament, the 22-year-old American defeated Italian Fabio...
15 years old, fifth-youngest qualifier; Brenda Fruhvirtova moves into Australian Open main draw
Czech teen Brenda Fruhvirtova has become the fifth-youngest player to qualify for the Australian Open women’ singles draw after a three-set win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Following up her wins over Daria Snigur and Natalija Kostic in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old defeated Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6...
Auckland Open: Gasquet comes from behind to win 16th ATP singles title
Frenchman Richard Gasquet came from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat second seed Cameron Norrie and win the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland on Saturday. The 36-year-old former Top 10 player eventually won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes to win his 16th career ATP singles title.
Adelaide International 2: Bautista Agut moves into last four
No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut won against No 7 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last four of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Bautista Agut, ranked No 26, will play the winner of the match between Australian wildcard Thanasi...
WTA Hobart International: Blinkova upsets Putintseva to set up Davis semi-final clash
Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Blinkova, ranked No 72, will face American Lauren Davis for a place in the final. Davis defeated Chinese...
WTA Adelaide International: Bencic beats Kasatkina to win seventh singles title
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, defeated Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, in convincing fashion to win the WTA Adelaide International tournament at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday. The reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, Bencic needed only one hour and eight minutes to beat Kasatkina...
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis wins second WTA singles title
American qualifier Lauren Davis won the WTA Hobart International on Saturday with a straight sets win over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Domain Tennis Centre. Davis, ranked No 84, needed one hour and 48 minutes to beat Cocciaretto 7-6, 6-2 to claim her second career WTA singles title. 🏆🇺🇸 Second...
Auckland Open: Lestienne sets up all French semi-final against Gasquet
Frenchman Constant Lestienne moved into the semi-finals of the Auckland Open by edging out Serb Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday. Lestienne, ranked No 65, will face compatriot Richard Gasquet next. Lestienne defeated Argentinian Pedro Cachin (6-3, 6-1) and edged out qualifier Gregoire...
WTA Hobart International: China’s Xinyu Wang bows out to Davis in the quarter-finals
Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang went down to American qualifier Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-3 at the WTA Hobart International on Thursday. Davis, ranked No 84, will face Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova next. Ahead of her victory, the American won against No 4 seed Sloane Stephens (6-2, 6-2) and Belgian Ysaline...
Hobart International: Cocciaretto beats Kenin to reach first WTA final
Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the first WTA level final of her career at the Hobart International by beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Friday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the second semi-final between Russian...
Kyrgios on being among favourites for Australian Open title: “It’s a good feeling”
A confident Nick Kyrgios says he feels privileged to be talked up as a potential Australian Open champion. The 27-year-old stepped up a level in 2022, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, the quarter-finals at the US Open and won his seventh career title in Washington. And though...
Kudermetova withdrawal sends Bencic into Adelaide final against Kasatkina
Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, advanced to the final of the WTA Adelaide International after Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, withdrew before the match at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Friday night. Bencic, ranked No 13, will play Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, next. The Russian...
Murray eyeing Berrettini upset: “Physically I am well prepared”
Andy Murray says he’s physically better prepared for this year’s Australian Open than at any time since before the hip surgery which saved his career. The Scot, who thought he might have to retire in 2019 when he had a metal hip inserted just after the Australian Open, takes on Matteo Berrettini in the first round, one of the toughest draws he could have had.
Alcaraz to begin season in February in Buenos Aires on clay
The tennis world will have to wait for about a month before it can get a first glimpse of world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz on the 2023 tour. The Spaniard, who withdrew from the Australian Open due to a right leg injury, is expected to return to competition in February at the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires. The Spaniard, who could lose the top ranking at the end of the first Grand Slam of the season, posted a message on the official Twitter account of the Argentine tournament.
