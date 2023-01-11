Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis to meet Anna Blinkova in semis
American qualifier Lauren Davis advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by defeating Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Davis, ranked No 84, will face Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova for a place in the final. Ahead of her win today,...
FOX Sports
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kudermetova saves five match points to beat Australian Open finalist Collins
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, defeated Australian Open finalist American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match...
tennismajors.com
15 years old, fifth-youngest qualifier; Brenda Fruhvirtova moves into Australian Open main draw
Czech teen Brenda Fruhvirtova has become the fifth-youngest player to qualify for the Australian Open women’ singles draw after a three-set win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Following up her wins over Daria Snigur and Natalija Kostic in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old defeated Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6...
Ajla Tomljanovic pulls out of Australian Open with injury, as Ash Barty launches mentor role
Australian women’s No 1 Ajla Tomljanovic has been forced out of the Australian Open with a lingering knee injury. Tomljanovic previously pulled out of the United Cup and Adelaide International and has now confirmed she has been unable to recover in time to contest her home grand slam. The...
atptour.com
Back On Top: Gasquet Wins Auckland Title With Late Charge
Richard Gasquet turned back the clock with a vintage display in Saturday's ASB Classic final to claim his first ATP Tour title since 2018. The 36-year-old Frenchman stunned second seed and former Auckland resident Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, winning the final five games of the match to become the oldest champion in the event's 66-year history.
tennismajors.com
Badosa and Tomljanovic pull out of Australian Open
The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
Australian Open order of play: Day 1 schedule including Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper
Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Men's Projected Quarterfinals featuring Nadal vs Medvedev rematch and Tsitsipas vs Auger-Aliassime
The 2023 Australian Open is only a few days away, and several tennis superstars are aware of their fate as the first Grand Slam of the year kicks off in Melbourne on January 16, 2023. With the draw now set, participants have a few days to begin scouting their opponents...
tennisuptodate.com
Richard Gasquet turns back the clock to defeat Cam Norrie and lift title at ASB Classic
In one of his best performances in almost a decade, French veteran Richard Gasquet left it all on the court to upset second seed Cameron Norrie and lift the title at the 2023 ASB Classic on Saturday. Gasquet rallied from a set down to score a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet gets walkover, advances to 33rd career final
Frenchman Richard Gasquet moved into the final of the Auckland Open after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew before their semi-final at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Brit scored his sixth win in a row this eyar with a straight sets victory over American Jenson Brooksby in the first semi-final of the day.
Tennis-Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new champion
MELBOURNE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek is the strong favourite to land her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but the picture is considerably less clear if the world number one fails to live up to her top seeding.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kasatkina into final after Badosa pulls out
Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the WTA Adelaide International after Spain’s Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, withdrew before the match at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Friday. Badosa pulled out due to a right thigh injury, as per the...
tennismajors.com
Recent form suggests Nadal is vulnerable in Melbourne; history says otherwise
Throughout his long and storied career, Rafael Nadal has always been honest when discussing the state of his game with the media. So when he says he is “vulnerable” to an early exit from this year’s Australian Open, we should take him at his word, right?. Certainly,...
Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more
The Australian Open gets underway at Melbourne Park on Monday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on...
atptour.com
Djokovic, Ruud, Tsitsipas Battle For No. 1 At Australian Open
Trio each has chance to overhaul injured Alcaraz in Melbourne. Three players have something more than just the opening Grand Slam crown of the year to play for at the 2023 Australian Open. Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas all start their campaigns knowing they will become the new No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by lifting the trophy in Melbourne.
tennismajors.com
Alcaraz to begin season in February in Buenos Aires on clay
The tennis world will have to wait for about a month before it can get a first glimpse of world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz on the 2023 tour. The Spaniard, who withdrew from the Australian Open due to a right leg injury, is expected to return to competition in February at the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires. The Spaniard, who could lose the top ranking at the end of the first Grand Slam of the season, posted a message on the official Twitter account of the Argentine tournament.
tennismajors.com
“Hopefully it won’t cause an issue for me then” – Djokovic on hamstring injury heading into next week’s Australian Open
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is hopeful that the hamstring injury that he picked up on the way to winning the Adelaide title won’t be a big concern as he begins his chase for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne next week. Twelve months after he was deported...
