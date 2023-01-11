ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis to meet Anna Blinkova in semis

American qualifier Lauren Davis advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by defeating Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Davis, ranked No 84, will face Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova for a place in the final. Ahead of her win today,...
FOX Sports

Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
atptour.com

Back On Top: Gasquet Wins Auckland Title With Late Charge

Richard Gasquet turned back the clock with a vintage display in Saturday's ASB Classic final to claim his first ATP Tour title since 2018. The 36-year-old Frenchman stunned second seed and former Auckland resident Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, winning the final five games of the match to become the oldest champion in the event's 66-year history.
tennismajors.com

Badosa and Tomljanovic pull out of Australian Open

The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 1 schedule including Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper

Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Gasquet gets walkover, advances to 33rd career final

Frenchman Richard Gasquet moved into the final of the Auckland Open after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew before their semi-final at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Brit scored his sixth win in a row this eyar with a straight sets victory over American Jenson Brooksby in the first semi-final of the day.
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Kasatkina into final after Badosa pulls out

Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the WTA Adelaide International after Spain’s Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, withdrew before the match at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Friday. Badosa pulled out due to a right thigh injury, as per the...
tennismajors.com

Recent form suggests Nadal is vulnerable in Melbourne; history says otherwise

Throughout his long and storied career, Rafael Nadal has always been honest when discussing the state of his game with the media. So when he says he is “vulnerable” to an early exit from this year’s Australian Open, we should take him at his word, right?. Certainly,...
The Independent

Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more

The Australian Open gets underway at Melbourne Park on Monday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on...
atptour.com

Djokovic, Ruud, Tsitsipas Battle For No. 1 At Australian Open

Trio each has chance to overhaul injured Alcaraz in Melbourne. Three players have something more than just the opening Grand Slam crown of the year to play for at the 2023 Australian Open. Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas all start their campaigns knowing they will become the new No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by lifting the trophy in Melbourne.
tennismajors.com

Alcaraz to begin season in February in Buenos Aires on clay

The tennis world will have to wait for about a month before it can get a first glimpse of world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz on the 2023 tour. The Spaniard, who withdrew from the Australian Open due to a right leg injury, is expected to return to competition in February at the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires. The Spaniard, who could lose the top ranking at the end of the first Grand Slam of the season, posted a message on the official Twitter account of the Argentine tournament.

