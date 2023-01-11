The tennis world will have to wait for about a month before it can get a first glimpse of world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz on the 2023 tour. The Spaniard, who withdrew from the Australian Open due to a right leg injury, is expected to return to competition in February at the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires. The Spaniard, who could lose the top ranking at the end of the first Grand Slam of the season, posted a message on the official Twitter account of the Argentine tournament.

22 HOURS AGO