Related
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com
Top seed Ruud out in Auckland, Djere advances to quarter-finals
Serb Laslo Djere edged out Norwegian Casper Ruud, the top seed, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) to move into the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Djere, ranked No 70, will play Constant Lestienne next. Ahead of his victory, the Serb edged out Spaniard Jaume...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals
Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Goffin moves into quarter-finals
Belgian David Goffin won against American qualifier Christopher Eubanks 6-2, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Goffin, ranked No 53, will face Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. The Belgian beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 5 seed (6-3, 6-4)...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet gets walkover, advances to 33rd career final
Frenchman Richard Gasquet moved into the final of the Auckland Open after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew before their semi-final at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Brit scored his sixth win in a row this eyar with a straight sets victory over American Jenson Brooksby in the first semi-final of the day.
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Halys into last eight
Frenchman Quentin Halys beat American Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Halys, ranked No 64, will play American Jenson Brooksby next. The Frenchman won against Slovak Alex Molcan (6-3, 6-4) in the previous round of the...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Norrie defeats Lehecka to reach the quarter finals
Second seed Cameron Norrie won against Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to move into the last 8 of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Norrie, ranked No 12, will face Marcos Giron next. In the previous round of the Auckland tournament, Lehecka, ranked...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet beats Goffin to reach 68th ATP semi-final
Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Belgian David Goffin 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 in a battle between two former top 10 players to reach the semi-finals of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday. Gasquet, ranked No 67 in the world currently, will face the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com
Alcaraz to begin season in February in Buenos Aires on clay
The tennis world will have to wait for about a month before it can get a first glimpse of world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz on the 2023 tour. The Spaniard, who withdrew from the Australian Open due to a right leg injury, is expected to return to competition in February at the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires. The Spaniard, who could lose the top ranking at the end of the first Grand Slam of the season, posted a message on the official Twitter account of the Argentine tournament.
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Pera wins, to meet Cocciaretto in quarters
American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, edged out German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto next. After three hours on court Pera prevails 6-4...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Badosa advances to quarter-finals
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Ahead of...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Collins beats Teichmann to reach quarter-finals
Last year’s Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann 6-3, 7-6 (2) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Collins, ranked No 14, will play the winner of the match between Ekaterina...
tennismajors.com
15 years old, fifth-youngest qualifier; Brenda Fruhvirtova moves into Australian Open main draw
Czech teen Brenda Fruhvirtova has become the fifth-youngest player to qualify for the Australian Open women’ singles draw after a three-set win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Following up her wins over Daria Snigur and Natalija Kostic in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old defeated Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6...
tennismajors.com
ATP Adelaide International: Davidovich Fokina beats Millman to reach last eight
Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 7 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International by defeating Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut,...
tennismajors.com
What Auger-Aliassime needs to do next to win Grand Slams – by his coach
Coach Frederic Fontag has given an exclusive insight into what he thinks Felix Auger-Aliassime needs to do to reach the next level – and win Grand Slams. In the latest episode of Major Talk, he assured host Alize Lim that the Canadian will be filling in the blanks and stepping up to challenge for the biggest crowns.
