Friday night the Bombers returned home to host Hoosier Conference opponent West Lafayette and came away victorious 46-43. Bombers led by by Colby Chapman (24 points and nine rebounds) and Tristen Wuestrich (13 points and eight rebounds) overcame a four point deficit in the last 1:09. The Bombers return to action tomorrow night at Kouts.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO