Girls Basketball @ Pine View Tonight
The Cedar Reds Girls Basketball team travels to Pine View tonight to take on the Panthers at 7 pm. The Reds have moved up a spot in the RPI to #11 after last week with their win over Crimson Cliffs and they look to keep climbing the ranks vs. the #9 Panthers who are 4-9 on the season. Good Luck tonight ladies bring home the W!!!!
Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Snow Canyon 63 – 43
The Reds girls basketball team was unable to pick up the upset on Tuesday night vs. Snow Canyon. The Warriors put on a full court press to start the game and jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Reds got 14 points from freshman guard Gabby Gomez on 4 three pointers and a pair of free throws on the night. Analyse Shimada added 10 points to the Reds total for the evening. Kasia Davis added 5 points while Kiara Hansen and Anna Robison scored 4 points a piece. Sadie Parson and Kelsi Orton contributed 3 points a piece to round out the scoring for the Reds. Cedar will travel to Pine View on Thursday evening for their next contest.
Girls Basketball with big road win over the Panthers
The Cedar Reds Girls Basketball team has been playing tough games for the last several weeks and was able to come up with a huge win on the road vs the Pine View Panthers who were 4-9 coming into the game and were #9 in the RPI. It was a slow start offensively for both teams as the score at the end of the first quarter was 6-5 in favor of the Panthers. Pine View extended their lead into the half to 7 points as they outscored the Reds 13-7. Cedar kept things close but couldn’t close the gap in the third quarter as Pine View again extended the lead up to 8 after the 3rd. The 4th quarter belonged to the Reds who put up 20 points in the frame to take home the victory. Annalyse Shimada started off the 4th with a strong drive to the hoop for a 3 point play finished off by a free throw to close the gap to 5 and a Mya Bishoff three pointer brought the Reds to within 2 in the first minute of the 4th quarter. The Panthers made a couple of free throws and Kasia Davis hit a jumper to keep the Reds within 2. Pine View converted one of 2 from the free throw line and the Reds answered with a Kenzie Bird layup to close the gap to 1 with 6 minutes left. Pine View then made a mini run to get out ahead by six 40-34 with 4 minutes left but the Reds defense held the Panthers scoreless the rest of the way. Annalyse Shimada knocked down 5 of 6 free throws to get within 1 before Kasia Davis knocked down a huge 3 pointer with just under a minute remaining to give the Reds the lead for good. Kenzie Bird calmly knocked down 2 free throws to extend the lead and finish off the the game for the Reds.
