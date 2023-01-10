The Cedar Reds Girls Basketball team has been playing tough games for the last several weeks and was able to come up with a huge win on the road vs the Pine View Panthers who were 4-9 coming into the game and were #9 in the RPI. It was a slow start offensively for both teams as the score at the end of the first quarter was 6-5 in favor of the Panthers. Pine View extended their lead into the half to 7 points as they outscored the Reds 13-7. Cedar kept things close but couldn’t close the gap in the third quarter as Pine View again extended the lead up to 8 after the 3rd. The 4th quarter belonged to the Reds who put up 20 points in the frame to take home the victory. Annalyse Shimada started off the 4th with a strong drive to the hoop for a 3 point play finished off by a free throw to close the gap to 5 and a Mya Bishoff three pointer brought the Reds to within 2 in the first minute of the 4th quarter. The Panthers made a couple of free throws and Kasia Davis hit a jumper to keep the Reds within 2. Pine View converted one of 2 from the free throw line and the Reds answered with a Kenzie Bird layup to close the gap to 1 with 6 minutes left. Pine View then made a mini run to get out ahead by six 40-34 with 4 minutes left but the Reds defense held the Panthers scoreless the rest of the way. Annalyse Shimada knocked down 5 of 6 free throws to get within 1 before Kasia Davis knocked down a huge 3 pointer with just under a minute remaining to give the Reds the lead for good. Kenzie Bird calmly knocked down 2 free throws to extend the lead and finish off the the game for the Reds.

