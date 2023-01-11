The Lady Bombers defeated Knox and Oregon-Davis 136 – 26 – 18. First place finishes for the Bombers were Katie Castle in the 200 Freestyle, Addison Hesson in the 200 IM, Maddie Kosiba in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, Ary Nelson in the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Breaststroke, Annie Parrish in the 500 Freestyle, Lilly Cook in the 100 Backstroke, the Medley Relay (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Audrey Korniak, Solcy Sanchez), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Lilly Cook, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Maddie Kosiba), and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak, Katie Castle, Maddie Kosiba). Please see the attached results for more details.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO