7th Grade Girls Basketball beats Twin Lakes 19 – 10
The Lady Bombers won their home opener against the Lady Indians 19-10. The Bombers started out slow but were able to turn things around and take over the second half. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offense end was Kinsley Metzger with 6 points. Reese Groom added 5 for her team. Eva Lapsley and Hadley Hopp put up 3 points each and Kynadie Witherington had 2.
8th Grade Lady Bombers Basketball beats Twin Lakes 53 – 7
The Lady Bombers traveled to Monticello to take on Twin Lakes. The Bombers shared the ball well and created lots of scoring opportunities. Scoring for the Lady Bombers were Courtney Mathew with 24, Alivia Cain and Hope Hurley added 12 points each, and Rylie Moore had 5. The Lady Bombers are back in action Monday night at home.
Girls Varsity Swimming finishes 5th place at Hoosier Conference Diving
The Lady Bombers competed in the diving portion of the Hoosier Conference. Trinity Oliver finished in 6th place, and Kaylei Lank finished in 11th place. See the attached results for more details. The Bombers will compete in the Hoosier Conference swimming events on Saturday at Purdue University Aquatic Center @...
Girls Varsity Swimming finishes 1st place at Knox
The Lady Bombers defeated Knox and Oregon-Davis 136 – 26 – 18. First place finishes for the Bombers were Katie Castle in the 200 Freestyle, Addison Hesson in the 200 IM, Maddie Kosiba in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, Ary Nelson in the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Breaststroke, Annie Parrish in the 500 Freestyle, Lilly Cook in the 100 Backstroke, the Medley Relay (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Audrey Korniak, Solcy Sanchez), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Lilly Cook, Katie Castle, Ary Nelson, Maddie Kosiba), and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak, Katie Castle, Maddie Kosiba). Please see the attached results for more details.
Purdue’s Men’s Club Basketball Team Has New Uniforms And They’re Gorgeous
Editors Note: We’re working on expanding our coverage to feature a weekly non-revenue or club sport. These won’t be comprehensive breakdowns, just a shout out to things outside of football, basketball going on around campus, and some links. As Purdue’s men’s club basketball team begins their season, the...
Michigan defeats Purdue, 80-59, behind dominant second half showing
Just three days after falling to No. 12 Iowa at home, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team found itself in an unenviable position: having to bounce back on the road against another conference opponent. The Wolverines (14-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) handled that challenge, defeating Purdue (11-5, 2-4)...
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
No. 3 Purdue 'not satisfied' with impressive 15-1 start
With a dominant win against Penn State on Saturday, No. 3 Purdue is 15-1 and tied for its best 16-game start since 2011. What's most surprising is the Boilermakers have achieved this success despite the loss of three players from last season's team to professional basketball. In the 2022 NBA...
Drew Brees gives Ryan Walters a lesson on what it means to be a Boilermaker
Drew Brees knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at Purdue. Now, he’s trying to pass on that insight to new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters comes to West Lafayette with noteworthy experience and impressive background. Still, there’s a natural adjustment to any new place, and Walters looked to Brees for some advice on getting started.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
Valpo Police Investigating Threat At High School
At 8:35 AM, Monday, the Valparaiso Police Department received notice by phone of a potential threat that was to be carried out at the Valparaiso High School, according to a press release. The threat indicated an explosive device had been placed in a specific location within the school. The school...
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Call For A Man With Rifle Leads To Search In Cedar Lake
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Cedar Lake Police Department received a call from a citizen in the area of the 12700 block of US 41 (Wicker Ave) advising Southcom Dispatch that as they exited their vehicle, a man wearing brown jump suit, carrying a rifle with a scope, greeted him at his door, according to Police Chief William Fisher.
Valparaiso High School in Lockdown Status
In Valparaiso, police have posted a Community Alert at their Facebook page reporting that Valparaiso High School is currently in lockdown status “while investigating an ongoing situation.” Here is a link to the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates. Here is the announcement from the Valparaiso Police...
Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief. Deputies were called around 11:30...
Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
