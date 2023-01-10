Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, TGen and OncoHost Announce New Research Study to Analyze Resistance Mechanisms in Lung Canc

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a common heart condition characterized by an irregular heartbeat. It can lead to a number of serious complications, including blood clots, which can cause stroke or other serious health issues. While there are a number of factors that can contribute to the development of blood clots in AF patients, two of the most significant are alcohol consumption and smoking. In this article, we will explore the effects of alcohol and smoking on the risk of blood clots in AF patients and what steps can be taken to reduce this risk.

1 DAY AGO