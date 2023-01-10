ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketingRx roundup: Bluebird bio promotes sickle cell awareness; Pfizer, BioNTech encourage boosters in South

By Beth Snyder Bulik Senior Editor
endpts.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
endpts.com

Merck leads biopharmas in annual ‘just’ business ranking, while GSK and Sanofi nab sustainability honors

When it comes to best-business behaviors, Merck is leading pharma and biotech companies, according to the annual Just Capital list of 100 public company standouts this week. Merck came in first in the industry and at No. 26 overall, followed by Illumina (28), Biogen (41) and Amgen (100) in the general ranking spanning more than 30 different vertical business categories. Falling just outside the top group were Johnson & Johnson (101), Regeneron (109) and Gilead Sciences (112).
endpts.com

Q&A: How to attract the eye of an early investor in biotech R&D tools

SAN FRANCISCO — As early-stage biotechs grapple with the funding and IPO challenges associated with a down economy, some adjacent and more recession-proof areas are still seeing robust investments. Jenny Rooke, founder and managing partner of Genoa Ventures, sat down with Endpoints News yesterday to talk about her investments...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
endpts.com

AbbVie signs mRNA pact with Anima Biotech for $42M upfront

AbbVie is partnering on mRNA, hoping to develop new medicines with the help of a small biotech’s technology platform, the company announced today. Anima Biotech will receive an upfront payment of $42 million from AbbVie. Another $540 million is on the line in the form of option fees and research and development milestones for the discovery and development of mRNA biology modulators across three targets in oncology and immunology using the company’s Lightning platform. Commercial milestones and tiered royalties could also lead to more payouts for Anima.
Healthline

In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
MedicalXpress

First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders

Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
endpts.com

Eisai chief Ivan Cheung 'not worried at all' about Leqembi's full approval

Days after Eisai and Biogen secured an accelerated approval for their Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, Eisai US chairman and CEO Ivan Cheung is confident about the path to a full approval. “Whether there’s an advisory committee or not, we are not worried at all,” Cheung told Endpoints News during a...
endpts.com

Vertex gets more precise with Arbor in expanded gene editing pact

Feng Zhang’s Arbor Biotechnologies is expanding its alliance with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, but is staying mum on financials this time around. The CRISPR gene editing startup, which has been relatively quiet aside from partnership and capital-raising news since its March 2018 unveiling, is providing its Boston partner with access to precision editing technology for in vivo genetic medicines for “up to three diseases.”
endpts.com

A Takeda-backed GI and pain biotech quietly shutters

A biotech aiming to treat various gastrointestinal ailments, as well as develop a non-opiate pain med, quietly shut down last year after failing to find a buyer. OrphoMed’s former CEO and president Gary Phillips confirmed to Endpoints News the San Francisco biotech closed shop. He joined Basel-based, IL-2 biotech Anaveon as chief business officer in the second half of 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
endpts.com

AstraZeneca to discontinue rare blood cancer drug in the US

AstraZeneca is retiring Lumoxiti, its third-line treatment for a rare type of blood cancer called hairy cell leukemia (HCL), the company confirmed to Endpoints News on Thursday. The drug will be permanently discontinued in the US as of July 2023, in part due to competition from rivals, a spokesperson said...
endpts.com

Cambrian's anti-aging mission expands with new fibrotic disease biotech

Cambrian BioPharma has a new pipeline company focused on a disease target that hasn’t met much success. The new drug developer, called Isterian Biotech, emerged from stealth Thursday morning, Cambrian announced. Georg Terstappen, Cambrian’s EVP of drug discovery, will be Isterian’s president and board chair. Cambrian CEO...
MedicalXpress

An investigational T-cell therapy shows promise against six viral infections common after stem cell transplants

Posoleucel, an investigational allogeneic off-the-shelf T-cell therapy that simultaneously targets six different viruses, demonstrated promising antiviral efficacy and safety in a phase II study of patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation to treat their cancer or other blood diseases, according to a publication in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
endpts.com

Q&A: Can inhaled vaccines mount comeback for one-time leader in China's Covid race?

SAN FRANCISCO — In the still-unfolding chronicle of Covid-19 vaccine history, March 16, 2020 might bear an entry on how the NIH dosed the first volunteer with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine. Much less remembered, though, is the fact that on the same day, a then-11-year-old Chinese vaccine maker received the greenlight from regulators in China to begin its own first-in-human trial for an adenoviral vector-based shot.
endpts.com

Contract manufacturer nets capital investment to expand its physical space and install a new fill-finish line

The California-based CMO Argonaut Manufacturing Services has roped in some cash to start the year in an effort to make a significant expansion to its business. In an interview with Endpoints News, Jon Lenihan, the SVP of commercial at Argonaut, said that while the company won’t disclose the size of the investment. the funds will be going toward installing a new fill-finish line and acquiring more space for the company.
biopharmadive.com

Bristol Myers, Bayer forecast blockbuster future for rival blood thinners

Bristol Myers Squibb and Bayer this week said they expect rival blood thinners they’re each developing could exceed $5 billion in peak annual sales later this decade, if clinical testing shows them to be better than current top-selling treatments. The forecasts are indicative of the companies’ confidence in the...
contagionlive.com

Moderna Provides Update on mRNA Vaccine Pipeline

The company is moving forward with vaccines to address respiratory and latent viruses as well as oncology. Moderna announced today its updates to its vaccine portfolio across various infectious diseases and cancer as well. The company plans to use its mRNA platform for a variety of respiratory and latent viruses and cancer.
biopharmadive.com

Looking past Humira, AbbVie boosts sales forecasts for successor drugs

As competition looms for AbbVie’s best-selling drug Humira, company CEO Richard Gonzalez on Tuesday laid out ambitious forecasts for sales of two successor drugs that, when combined, could exceed Humira’s peak. Speaking to investors at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Gonzalez said AbbVie’s medicines Skyrizi and Rinvoq will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy