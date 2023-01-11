Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon’s Involvement In WWE Creative In Talent Meeting
Here are some notes from the WWE talent meeting led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the January 13 SmackDown taping. According to PWInsider, there were two main points brought up during the meeting. The first was Levesque telling the talent that Vince McMahon has returned to the company to...
Two Reasons Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE to the Saudis
“It’s completely bonkers that you ended up with a situation by 2018 where a wrestling promoter, [WWE founder and reinstated board member] Vince McMahon, was so powerful and so well connected that his business was arguably a national security risk,” said Abraham Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.Yet here we are.Riesman came on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast to give co-host, and wrestling newbie, Andy Levy some historical context for WWE and McMahon, along with a look back at his relationship with Trump, his own daughter Stephanie, and what can be said regarding...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What Kevin Dunn Told WWE Talent About Vince McMahon Returning
An update has emerged regarding the WWE talent meeting held before SmackDown tonight (January 13) involving Kevin Dunn. The meeting was led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) who told talent that Vince McMahon is back in WWE to lead a potential sale. Levesque also said that McMahon won’t be re-entering...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Says WWE Roster Focus Stays The Same Regardless Of Management Changes
Kofi Kingston has commented on WWE sale rumors, following Vince McMahon’s return to the board of directors. Following Vince’s return, WWE started receiving advice about a potential sale, which is reportedly expected to happen before mid-2023. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Doesn’t Think Sale Will Happen Within The Next Year
NXT commentator Booker T has reacted to WWE sale rumors, explaining why he doesn’t think a sale is happening anytime soon. With the return of Vince McMahon to the board of directors, previous reports indicated that WWE is preparing for a potential sale, and McMahon has even officially stated that as the reason for his return.
wrestletalk.com
Report: AEW (Shad & Tony Khan) ‘In Pool Of Potential Buyers’ For WWE
The news of Vince McMahon returning to WWE to help facilitate a sale of the company has been a major story in 2023 so far. McMahon recently anointed himself executive chairman to help oversee a sale and potential media rights deals for the company. Since the rumours of a sale...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms ‘Outside Advisors’ To Help With Potential Sale
WWE has confirmed ‘outside advisors’ to help with a potential sale via press release today (January 12). STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon & Vince McMahon Had ‘Issues’ Working Together In WWE
With Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE following Vince McMahon’s return as Executive Chairman, details of her reasoning may have been revealed. It had previously been reported that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had opposed the sale of WWE, the purpose of Vince’s return. The conflict between former...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Slams Recent WWE Board Departures
Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors saw a change at the top of the company, including the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. Michelle Wilson and George Barrios would return to the company, whilst JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed and Alan M Wexler would all be removed from the Board.
wrestletalk.com
Update: Expert Calls Into Question WWE Losses Report
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has called into doubt the recent coverage of the Morgan Stanley report for FOX in relation to SmackDown. In a Tweet in response to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter report that Morgan Stanley’s analysis couldn’t justify the cost of SmackDown to FOX television, Thurston replied saying:
