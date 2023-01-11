Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Report: Rumors Of Vince McMahon Telling WWE Departments They’re ‘Doing Things Wrong’ After Returning
There are reportedly rumors that Vince McMahon has already told some WWE departments they’re “doing things wrong” since his return. McMahon reinstated himself onto the Board of Directors on January 6, and on January 10 was named WWE’s Executive Chairman following the resignation of his daughter Stephanie McMahon.
wrestletalk.com
Did Braun Strowman Beat Gunther For WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown
Tonight’s (January 13) Friday night SmackDown kicked off with a big championship match to start the show between Braun Strowman and GUNTHER. Putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line, GUNTHER had Imperium in his corner as he took on Braun Strowman with the title on the line. In the...
wrestletalk.com
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Addresses Vince McMahon’s Involvement In WWE Creative In Talent Meeting
Here are some notes from the WWE talent meeting led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) at the January 13 SmackDown taping. According to PWInsider, there were two main points brought up during the meeting. The first was Levesque telling the talent that Vince McMahon has returned to the company to...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestletalk.com
Who Is Really ‘Running’ WWE After Vince McMahon’s Return
With a shake-up in WWE that saw Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Nick Khan as sole CEO, we may now have an answer to who is really running the company right now. Further to WWE filing a report to the SEC on January 11, which included addressing changes to the company’s Board of Directors and Bylaws, new details of the management of the company have been revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What Kevin Dunn Told WWE Talent About Vince McMahon Returning
An update has emerged regarding the WWE talent meeting held before SmackDown tonight (January 13) involving Kevin Dunn. The meeting was led by Paul Levesque (Triple H) who told talent that Vince McMahon is back in WWE to lead a potential sale. Levesque also said that McMahon won’t be re-entering...
Two Reasons Vince McMahon Would Sell WWE to the Saudis
“It’s completely bonkers that you ended up with a situation by 2018 where a wrestling promoter, [WWE founder and reinstated board member] Vince McMahon, was so powerful and so well connected that his business was arguably a national security risk,” said Abraham Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America.Yet here we are.Riesman came on this episode of The New Abnormal podcast to give co-host, and wrestling newbie, Andy Levy some historical context for WWE and McMahon, along with a look back at his relationship with Trump, his own daughter Stephanie, and what can be said regarding...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s How Often William Regal Will Be Backstage In New WWE Role
William Regal is officially back in WWE, starting in his new role in the company at the beginning of the new year. Regal was backstage at last week’s (January 6) episode of SmackDown, but it was not known at the time if this was just a one off or if he will be a backstage presence every week going forward.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms ‘Outside Advisors’ To Help With Potential Sale
WWE has confirmed ‘outside advisors’ to help with a potential sale via press release today (January 12). STAMFORD, Conn., January 12, 2023 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it has retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team and its Board of Directors in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all WWE stockholders and other stakeholders.
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Pulled From WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion has now been pulled from the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary taping. The WWE Raw special will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 23. One star who is not expected to be in action on this date is Ronda Rousey,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Characters Join Popular Online Video Game
Two WWE stars have joined the online multiplayer video gaming world of Tom Clancy Rainbow Six. Well, sort of…. The online tactical shooter Rainbow Six: Siege was released in 2015 and is still going strong on the current generation of gaming consoles. Being an online multiplayer shooter, players can modify...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms Brock Lesnar Has Creative Control Within WWE
Former WCW executive and WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about the level of creative control that Brock Lesnar has in WWE. Lesnar’s most recent appearance in WWE took place against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he managed to clinch a victory against the Almighty in the show’s opening bout.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Came Up With Popular Tag Team Name
AEW’s Dax Harwood has recalled the origins of his ‘FTR’ team with Cash Wheeler, previously known as WWE’s ‘The Revival’. Harwood and Wheeler are one of the most decorated teams in modern tag-team wrestling. The duo have held tag-team gold in WWE, NXT, AEW, AAA, ROH and NJPW.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reacts To Incredible Moment From Rising NXT Star
A WWE star has reacted to an incredible moment from a rising NXT star that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil. Sol Ruca was thrown over the top rope in the 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship on the January 10 show.
wrestletalk.com
Report: AEW (Shad & Tony Khan) ‘In Pool Of Potential Buyers’ For WWE
The news of Vince McMahon returning to WWE to help facilitate a sale of the company has been a major story in 2023 so far. McMahon recently anointed himself executive chairman to help oversee a sale and potential media rights deals for the company. Since the rumours of a sale...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Doesn’t Think Sale Will Happen Within The Next Year
NXT commentator Booker T has reacted to WWE sale rumors, explaining why he doesn’t think a sale is happening anytime soon. With the return of Vince McMahon to the board of directors, previous reports indicated that WWE is preparing for a potential sale, and McMahon has even officially stated that as the reason for his return.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Spotted Working At Burger Drive-Thru
You’ll never guess what major WWE star and professional wrestling icon was spotted working a drive-thru window in Nevada!. If you happen to live somewhere in Nevada, it is possible that you could bump into one WWE legend in an unlikely locale!. WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin is...
Comments / 0