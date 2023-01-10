Read full article on original website
Related
straightarrownews.com
2nd location revealed as Biden comments on classified documents
President Joe Biden confirmed reports circulating Thursday that revealed the location of a second set of classified documents found from Biden’s time as vice president. According to those reports, the second batch of documents was found at a storage space in the garage of President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. The discovery comes just days after it was revealed that attorneys for Biden had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington, D.C. back in November.
straightarrownews.com
22 attorneys general file Supreme Court brief supporting student loan relief
21 states and the District of Columbia filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, expressing their support for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The attorneys general argued the Department of Education is properly exercising its authority under the Heroes Act to provide financial relief to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
straightarrownews.com
Who is Robert Hur, appointed special counsel to Biden’s documents case?
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate whether any laws were broken in the handling of classified information at President Biden’s home and personal office. “As I’ve said before, I strongly believe that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with...
George Santos raised 6 figures for alleged Ponzi scheme company: report
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, reportedly raised at least one six figure investment for a Florida company the SEC has since accused of operating as a Ponzi scheme.
straightarrownews.com
PM rundown: FAA says mistake grounded flights, House gets pay raise
The FAA says human error is to blame for grounded flights; U.S. lawmakers get pay raise; and young girl finds a megalodon tooth. These stories and more highlight the midday rundown for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. FAA blames human error for outage. The FAA is now saying personnel, not following...
straightarrownews.com
DoNotPay’s AI robot lawyer wants to argue your case in court
Imagine this: You’re in a courtroom accused of breaking the law. Your future rests on your legal defense. But you didn’t hire an attorney who spent years in school studying the law and many more practicing it. You’re trusting a robot to win your case. That could...
Comments / 1