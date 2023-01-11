Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confident They’ll Sign Major Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire
MJF has hyped up the ‘bidding war of 2024’, well we may be on the cusp of the ‘bidding spree of 2023’. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up relatively soon, and he is expect to leave the company.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Stephanie McMahon Said There Was ‘Animosity’ & ‘Angst’ About Vince McMahon Returning
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE, there comes backstage reaction from within the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
wrestletalk.com
Update To Backstage Morale After Stephanie McMahon Departs WWE
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. With today’s shocking news that Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her position with WWE, there has been an update to the backstage reaction.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
ringsidenews.com
Ring Rope Snaps Twice During Title Match At NXT New Year’s Evil
Grayson Waller played mind games with Bron Breakker in the buildup to their NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil. Tonight, the two finally collided but controversy soon followed. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller tonight during NXT: New Year’s Evil. At one...
wrestletalk.com
‘Complex’ Departure As AEW Name Confirms He’s Finished With The Company
A legendary wrestling name has revealed that he is no longer with AEW and ROH, describing the situation as “complex”. The founding member of the Four Horsemen and WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard addressed the situation on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, saying:. “Well, I’m no...
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon WWE Return & Sale Rumours
The news of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors to orchestrate a sale of the company has been the talk of the wrestling world the past few days. McMahon’s return has led to a major increase in stock prices for the company as the rumours of a sale have made stocks more valuable the past few days.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Big Match?
An NXT star has seemingly reacted on Twitter to being pulled from an upcoming major match with future title implications. One NXT star has taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on possibly being removed from the massive 20 Woman Battle Royal set to feature on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT.
wrestletalk.com
Top NJPW Star Reveals Championship Aspirations For 2023
A top NJPW star has revealed his championship aspirations for the new year. Hiroshi Tanahashi is viewed by many as one of the greatest in-ring performers to step foot in a NJPW ring. “The Ace” has never held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, but he is a former eight-time IWGP...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Makes Shock NXT Return
One big match on tonight’s New Years Evil ended up getting stalled before it even began after a shocking return to WWE. While fans may have been looking forward to seeing the Creed Brothers take on Veer Mahaan and Sanga (known as Indus Sher), we’ll have to wait a bit longer it seems.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reacts To Incredible Moment From Rising NXT Star
A WWE star has reacted to an incredible moment from a rising NXT star that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil. Sol Ruca was thrown over the top rope in the 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship on the January 10 show.
