Did Braun Strowman Beat Gunther For WWE Intercontinental Championship On SmackDown
Tonight’s (January 13) Friday night SmackDown kicked off with a big championship match to start the show between Braun Strowman and GUNTHER. Putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line, GUNTHER had Imperium in his corner as he took on Braun Strowman with the title on the line. In the...
Did Sami Zayn Eliminate Roman Reigns’ ‘Kevin Owens Problem’ On SmackDown?
Find out what happened in the WWE SmackDown main event when Kevin Owens faced off against Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (January 13) Sami Zayn had clear orders from Roman Reigns: to beat Kevin Owens. In an earlier backstage segment with Paul Heyman, Zayn...
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
Former WWE Star To Make AEW Debut In Championship Match
One former WWE star was just announced to be making an upcoming appearance on AEW Dynamite. Find out who it is!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (January 13) a preview of upcoming matches set for AEW Dynamite included one very interesting name. As announced on AEW Rampage, Kushida...
Top AEW Women’s Star Would ‘Love’ To Wrestle The Guys
Since returning to the ring in 2022, a top AEW women’s wrestler has made it clear that gender isn’t a divide when it comes to competition. Having grown up on the independent scene before her move to WWE as Paige, Saraya has faced male wrestlers before and has proved to be just as impactful with men as she is with women.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WWE Star Reacts To Incredible Moment From Rising NXT Star
A WWE star has reacted to an incredible moment from a rising NXT star that took place at NXT New Year’s Evil. Sol Ruca was thrown over the top rope in the 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship on the January 10 show.
WWE Announces New Tournament For Championship Opportunity
On tonight’s WWE SmackDown, there was a major announcement impacting the future of one of the top titles!. In a backstage segment, WWE authority figure Adam Pearce announced that there would be a tag team tournament to determine who would face the Usos for the SmackDown tag team championships.
Here’s How Often William Regal Will Be Backstage In New WWE Role
William Regal is officially back in WWE, starting in his new role in the company at the beginning of the new year. Regal was backstage at last week’s (January 6) episode of SmackDown, but it was not known at the time if this was just a one off or if he will be a backstage presence every week going forward.
WWE Star Wants To See His Stable Face Off With The Bloodline
A WWE star wants to see his stable face off with The Bloodline. 2022 saw The Bloodline truly step up as the lead group in all of WWE with Roman Reigns continuing his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos claimed the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.
Sami Zayn Came Up With Popular Tag Team Name
AEW’s Dax Harwood has recalled the origins of his ‘FTR’ team with Cash Wheeler, previously known as WWE’s ‘The Revival’. Harwood and Wheeler are one of the most decorated teams in modern tag-team wrestling. The duo have held tag-team gold in WWE, NXT, AEW, AAA, ROH and NJPW.
WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms Brock Lesnar Has Creative Control Within WWE
Former WCW executive and WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about the level of creative control that Brock Lesnar has in WWE. Lesnar’s most recent appearance in WWE took place against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he managed to clinch a victory against the Almighty in the show’s opening bout.
WWE Raw Star Spotted Backstage At Tonight’s SmackDown
A WWE Raw star has been spotted backstage at tonight’s SmackDown taping. Crossover between Raw and SmackDown stars showing up on each other’s shows has been frequent as of late. The Bloodline have been a mainstay of WWE Raw episodes over the past few weeks, while top Raw...
Update On Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Stance On WWE Sale
An update has emerged on previous reports that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are opposed to the sale of WWE. Shortly after Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board of directors at the beginning of the year, former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon shared a statement announcing her resignation on January 10.
Spoiler On Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
A new report has revealed a spoiler on the creative plans for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The January 13 edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fightful Select (subscription required) has provided an update on the plans for tonight’s show, noting that creative...
WWE Legend Declares Himself Royal Rumble Entrant Before Being Attacked On SmackDown
A WWE legend appeared on SmackDown but was met by an unfriendly visitor from the roster, hell bent on insulting him before attacking!. After being missing from SmackDown for several weeks, Rey Mysterio was back on the blue brand with an announcement. Taking to the microphone, Mysterio discussed the fact...
Here’s Who Has Been Training With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of His Return
In case the videos that have been airing weekly on both Raw and SmackDown weren’t enough of a hint, Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE soon. Cody has been out of action since his now iconic performance inside Hell In A Cell last June. The...
WWE Raw Star Says Match With WWE Hall Of Famer Will Be ‘Hard To Top’
WWE Hall of Famer Edge has only wrestled a handful of times on WWE television since his historic return back at the Royal Rumble in 2020. Edge wrestled his first match in his hometown of Toronto in over a decade on August 22, 2022, where he defeated The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest in the main event of the show.
Top Star Pulled From WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
A former SmackDown Women’s Champion has now been pulled from the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary taping. The WWE Raw special will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 23. One star who is not expected to be in action on this date is Ronda Rousey,...
Potential Spoilers On Major Returns Slated For The Royal Rumble
It’s January, and that means that Royal Rumble season is right around the corner, and just as every year, there has been heavy speculation about who could return during the match. Some of WWE’s greatest ever returns have come from the Royal Rumble, whether it be John Cena in...
