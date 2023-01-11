Read full article on original website
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Sold WWE
UPDATE: It has since been reported that the deal with Saudi Arabia has not been finalized and WWE is exploring all options. You can get more on that here. It’s been an eventful week for WWE as Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors and it was revealed today that he was unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board. Stephanie McMahon also announced that she has resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, and she issued a statement saying that she will be enjoying WWE from the other side of the business.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
Update: WWE Saudi Arabia Sale ‘Agreed In Principle’
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. More news continues to emerge regarding reports that WWE has been bought by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The news was reported by multiple outlets, notably Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam and...
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
WWE Cameras Pick Up Rhea Ripley Calling Cedric Alexander A Dickhead
Rhea Ripley had some choice words for Cedric Alexander on RAW. The Judgment Day won a tag team turmoil match during RAW this week to claim a #1 contender spot against the Usos for their titles. During that match, Rhea Ripley was on hand to assist in any way she could. This included mocking their opponents in whatever way she wanted.
WWE Confident They’ll Sign Major Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire
MJF has hyped up the ‘bidding war of 2024’, well we may be on the cusp of the ‘bidding spree of 2023’. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up relatively soon, and he is expect to leave the company.
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
AEW Star Confirms Their Contract Has Expired
Since the beginning of the company All Elite Wrestling has made it a point utilize legends and Tully Blanchard happened to be one of them. It was reported back in July of 2022 that Tully Blanchard was effectively done with the promotion, and he noted on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that with the exception of autograph signings his career is probably over.
Stephanie McMahon steps down as WWE co-CEO days after Vince’s return
There is some big action happening with WWE. Stephanie McMahon announced via Twitter Tuesday that she is stepping down as the co-CEO of WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together. pic.twitter.com/8dqr5reIiv — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2023 Stephanie’s announcement comes days after her father Vince announced his return to the company to help with day-to-day operations.... The post Stephanie McMahon steps down as WWE co-CEO days after Vince’s return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Another potential group is said to be interested in buying WWE, the name may surprise you
According to a report from Barrons, which is the sister publication for The Wall Street Journal, the Kahn family is said to be interested in purchasing WWE. Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below – what would WWE look like under the AEW banner if the Khan family bought WWE.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
