Mount Shasta Herald
Storm after storm after storm headed our way for the next week in far Northern California
Get used to this rainy weather pattern over Redding and the rest of far Northern California for at least the next week, according to the National Weather Service. The Redding area could receive 5 to 8 inches through next Tuesday, said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.
Meet Mount Shasta's first baby of the year
Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta announced its first birth in 2023: A dainty young lady who made her earthly debut at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Kaylynn Elizabeth was born to Alyssa and Austin Winkelhausen of Yreka, weighing in at six pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches long.
